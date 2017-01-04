Jayne Ann Hunt, 63, Manhattan, died Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. Jayne was born Jayne A. Matthews on July 23, 1953 in Pampa, TX to Lyle and Avis Arliene (Berkley) Matthews.
Jayne attended Tescott schools and she was a 1971 graduate of Tescott High School. On March 27, 1976 she was united in marriage with Richard Hunt in Tescott. Jayne was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Open Doors Sunday School both in Manhattan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Wesley Phelps.
Survivors include her husband Rick; son, Tyler and wife Jennifer; daughter, Gretchen Hunt; siblings, Dr. Earl Matthews, Paula Nelson and husband John, Burke Matthews, and Mary Beth (Be) Phelps.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 6 at the Tescott United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery, Tescott. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis, where the family will receive friends from 6-8. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tescott United Methodist Church, First Methodist Church, Manhattan, or the Good Shepherd Hospice House and may be left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.
Vivian (Bean) Hooper of Cheyenne, WY, formerly of Salina,
passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016 with her family
by her side. Vivian was born on June 29, 1930 in Salina,
to Stella (Ted) and Lawrence Bean.
Vivian attended Marymount College in Salina for her
bachelor’s degree in education. Vivian’s love for children
was fulfilled in her teaching career around the globe, which
began in Kansas and spread into Montana, Oregon, Colorado,
Texas, Nebraska, and Taiwan.
In 1953, Vivian exchanged vows with the love of her life, Bradley
H. Hooper in Salina and remained absolutely devoted to him
throughout his Air Force career. Vivian was a huge asset to
Bradley’s career even when it took them out of Kansas, to not
only Taiwan, but Europe and finally into retirement in Cheyenne,
The second love of Viv’s life was dancing, and she could dance
all night.
Vivian had a warm heart, a ready smile, and a “Hi” for all that
she encountered. She showed her love through her artistic gifts
to her friends and support of the military bazaars. She was a
tireless director and volunteer of the Officer’s Wives Club and
the Thrift Shop for years. Vivian was also a member of the
Cheyenne Woman’s Republican Party.
In Viv’s life, she always extended her helping hand; whether to
her loving husband of 63 years, the enlisted military wives, or
the friends down the street
“Thanks Vivian for all that you’ve done for us.”
Vivian was survived by her best friend and love of her life,
Bradley Hooper.
She was preceded in death by brother, Larry Bean.
Visitation will be at Thursday, January 5 2017, from 2-7 with family
present from 5-7 at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920
East Crawford, Salina.
Funeral services will be held at Friday, January 6, 2017 at 11 AM
at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in care of
Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.
Vaughn was born on March 20, 1934, in Hutchinson, Kansas to Hugo and Verna Hofmeier. He was the second of three sons.
Vaughn met the love of his life, Barbara Reed, and the couple married on January 30, 1954. The two began their lives together in Junction City, Kansas, where Vaughn worked as Assistant Manager for the Home Lumber Company. They welcomed their first son, Dennis, in 1955, and twin boys, Gary and Larry, in 1957. The family moved to McPherson, Kansas, where Vaughn continued work in the lumber business by managing Lake Superior Lumber Company. Their first daughter, Connie, was born in 1960. Opportunity for professional growth led Vaughn and the family to Galva, Kansas, where he managed Galva Lumber Company. Shortly after, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Sharon. Being active in both his community and his children’s lives was always important to Vaughn and he did so through various roles including little league baseball coach, city councilman, assistant Boy Scout Leader, member of Jr. Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club, a school board member and Assistant Fire Chief. In 1972, Vaughn became Manager for Morrison Building Supply in Salina, and the family relocated to Assaria, Kansas. Eventually the family would move once more, to Salina, Kansas where Vaughn would continue working for Morrison’s, which later became Payless Cashways. Vaughn continued his community involvement in various capacities including as Vice President of the North Salina Lions Club. He retired in 1998 and spent the rest of his years living life to the fullest with his wife and ever-growing family.
After retiring Vaughn and Barbara remained active through various community organizations where they volunteered many hours of their time, including the Salina Food Bank, Salina Regional Health Center, and the Salina Senior Center. Vaughn had a passion for reading, traveling, bowling, golfing, Yankee’s baseball, woodworking, keeping a meticulous landscape including a passion for roses and gardening, and remained strong in his faith and love of God even during life’s biggest trials.
Vaughn and Barbara have been faithful and active members of the Mentor United Methodist Church in Mentor, KS, for nearly 45 years. He has served in various capacities within the church community including as a Certified Lay Leader and founder of the SPARC committee, primarily known for its first Saturday of the month free-will offering breakfast, which has continued for nearly 14 years.
Vaughn’s most notable attribute was his love and dedication to his family and the legacy he leaves behind is perhaps his greatest gift.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 63 years, Barbara of Salina; his five children: Dennis (Jamie) Hofmeier of Salina, Gary (Pam) Hofmeier of Wichita, Larry (Cathy) Hofmeier of Baldwin City, Connie Hofmeier-Karber of Salina, and Sharon (Philip) Salazar of Topeka; his twelve grandchildren: Dustin Hofmeier (Tera) of Raymore, Missouri, Kylee (Chris) Comeau of Salina, Adam Hofmeier of Ottawa, Abby (Jonathan) Strong of Baldwin City, Kate (TJ) Soto of Erie, Colorado, Tori (Andrew) Capps of Wichita, Zac (Kelsie) Salazar of Lenexa, Ben Hofmeier of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Sam Hofmeier of Lafayette, Indiana, Becca Karber of Salina, Lynsey (Derek) Bledsoe of Topeka, and Nick Karber of Denver, Colorado; his eleven great-grandchildren: Kaiden, Kort, Cooper, Ava, Gavin, Collin, Easton, Hugo, Wyatt, Karlie, and Ryan; and his two brothers, Lee (Lois) Hofmeier of Harper and Ray (Linda) Hofmeier of Hutchinson.
A visitation will be held Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 9 am to 7 pm at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home in Salina, with family receiving guests from 5 pm to 7 pm.
Friends and family are invited to a funeral service in honor of Vaughn’s life on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10 am at Mentor United Methodist Church in Mentor, KS. Burial will follow at Inman Rural Cemetery the same day.
Memorial contributions may be made in Vaughn’s honor to The Salina Food Bank, The Salina Rescue Mission, or The Tammy Walker Cancer Center.
Mr. Lehner is survived by his loving wife Carolyn of the home. One daughter, Peggy Sue Chronister and husband Mark of Abilene. Two sons: Robert Lehner and wife Marci of Abilene and Richard Lehner and wife Venus of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Two brothers: Clarence Lehner of Chapman and Lawrence Lehner of Talmage. One sister: Mary Conrow of Junction City. Two Grandchildren: Scott and Kirk Chronister and one great-granddaughter, Rydia Chronister. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Fred.
Funeral Services for Mr. Lehner will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Life House Church in Abilene, 420 NW 2nd St., with Pastor Kerry Coup officiating. Burial will follow at the Good Hope Cemetery near Chapman. The family will receive friends Friday January 6, 2017 from 5-7 P.M., at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the Life House Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
She was born April 11, 1924 in Salina, Kansas the daughter of Anthony and Rose (Joyce) Humbargar. Mary married William Shipman and he passed away. She then married Glen Bailey and he also preceded her in death.
Mary was a portrait photographer for over 20 years owning Rembrandt Studio and then managed Jaggers Portrait Studio in Salina. Following that Mary was a deputy for the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. She was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church and loved country music and was a great cook making bierocks. They were her specialty.
Mary is survived by her daughter Patty and her husband Mike of Chapman, granddaughter Kelly Greene, great granddaughter Katharine Boller, sister Louise Caswell of Belleville, step-daughter Carol Canavan-Rogge of California, step-son Ronald Bailey of Topeka, step-grandsons Jeff, Jason, and John Canavan, and two step-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her grandson Colin Greene, brothers John, Jim, Larry, and Phillip Humbargar, and her sister Ruth Humbargar.
Cremation is planned. There will be no visitation. Mary’s final resting place will be in the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Andrew Catholic Church or to the Salina Animal Shelter or to Meals on Wheels and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Michael Vernon Jewell, 60, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas from his battle with ALS.
Michael was born May 7, 1956 in Hill Field, AFB, Utah, the son Carl V. and Grace (Warner) Jewell. His father was in the military and his family moved from base to base. Most of his school years were in California. He graduated from High School in California.
Michael was united in marriage to Sharon Berens on October 2, 1987 in Lynwood, Washington. Later in life they divorced, but continued their friendship and later Sharon was his Caregiver.
Michael was working for Midas in Washington state before they moved to the Russell area. Then he worked for King
Of The Road and was a welder for Apco Wire. He then was a screen printer for many years with Atlas in Russell and Gone Logo in Hays. He loved all aspects of motorcycles. He also enjoyed art work, fishing and doing motorcycle models.
Michael’s surviving family include his two sons; Daniel Jewell of Russell, Kansas and Michael Jewell, Jr. of California; caregiver, Sharon Jewell of Russell, Kansas; brothers, Rick Jewell and Jim Jewell both of California; Uncle and Aunt Harold & Lois Jewell of Green Valley, Arizona; brother-in-law, Jim Giguiere of Arizona; sister-in-law, Shelby Doty (Jim)
of Hays, Kansas; nieces Catie Doty of Hays, Kansas and Ashley Mitchell (Kevin) of Wichita, Kansas; and grandnephews, Jeter Mitchell and Rivera Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Vernetta Giguiere.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell. A private burial of ashes will follow at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Friday, January 8, 2017. Visitation will continue Saturday morning with the family present to greet friends from 9:30 AM to Service Time. Condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.
Linda J. Miller, 54, of Russell, Kansas, died on Friday, December 30, 2016, at her home in Russell.
Linda was born on January 30, 1962, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, the daughter of Aldon and Martha (Leonard) Smith. She grew up in Ulysses, Kansas and graduated from Garden City High School in Garden City, Kansas. After high school she attended North Central Kansas Vo-Tech College. She was married to Jeff Howard on July 30, 1986 in Grainfield, Kansas. From this union they were blessed
with a son Christopher. Later, she and Jeff were divorced. Even though things were difficult for her, do to some physical limitation, she worked hard and never gave up on herself. She was blessed with love a second time and was united in marriage to John R. Miller on March 16, 1998, in Hays, Kansas. She enjoyed reading, following politics, bird watching, wind chimes, her dogs, and stray animals. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her
husband and family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren.
Surviving family include her husband John Miller of the home, son Christopher T. Howard and mother Martha Kennedy both of Russell, Kansas; stepsons Ted Miller (Beth) of Holcomb, Kansas, J.R. Miller (Tracy) of Edgerton, Kansas and stepdaughter Ange Dennix (James) of Buffalo, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father, brother Todd Smith and stepfather Harry L. Kennedy.
A memorial service to Celebrate Linda’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, January 06, 2017, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell. Cremation has been selected by the family and a private inurnment of the ashes will take place at a later date. Family will greet guests on Friday, before and after the memorial service. Memorials may be given to the Angels Care Home Health of Russell or High Plains Humane Society of Hays, Kansas and may be sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.
Mary Jane (Janie) Townsley, 95, passed away January 2, 2017, at Main Street Manor in Russell. She was born October 30, 1921, to Walburga (Riedl) and Emanuel “Monte” Krug in Hoisington. The family moved to Great Bend where she attended school, being named Homecoming Queen in 1939.
She married Russell T Townsley on August 21, 1942, in Great Bend where she worked at the high school and Phillips Petroleum. After stints in Campaign, IL., Boston, MA, and Boca Raton FL., while Russ was in the service, they returned to Great Bend and moved to Russell in 1948 when they acquired the Russell Daily News. With Russ attending lengthy school board and city council meetings, she became adept at cooking casseroles which frequently were cussed and discussed in her husband’s weekly column although universally acclaimed by often unexpected guests that included area and national journalists covering events in Russell. She played bridge and encouraged and supported activities of her children as well as those of her friends and family.
A child in the depression and dust bowl and a new wife and mother during World War II, Mary Jane possessed a positive, warm spirit that did not falter through her final days. Cherishing her spirit are a daughter, Alice Bair (Mike); grandson Trevor Bair (Sarah) and great grandsons Connor and Caleb Bair of Longmont, Colorado; and a son in Overland Park. Her parents and husband preceded her in death.
Celebration of Janie’s Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 9, 2017 at the First Congregational Church with Pastor Ron Wedel officiating. A private burial of ashes will follow at a later date. Visitation will be held Monday morning at First Congregational Church with the family present to greet friends from 9:30 AM to Service time. Memorials have been established with First Congregational Church or Artist Helping The Homeless. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary who is in charge of these arrangements.
