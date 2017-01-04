Jayne Ann Hunt, 63, Manhattan, died Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. Jayne was born Jayne A. Matthews on July 23, 1953 in Pampa, TX to Lyle and Avis Arliene (Berkley) Matthews.

Jayne attended Tescott schools and she was a 1971 graduate of Tescott High School. On March 27, 1976 she was united in marriage with Richard Hunt in Tescott. Jayne was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Open Doors Sunday School both in Manhattan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Wesley Phelps.

Survivors include her husband Rick; son, Tyler and wife Jennifer; daughter, Gretchen Hunt; siblings, Dr. Earl Matthews, Paula Nelson and husband John, Burke Matthews, and Mary Beth (Be) Phelps.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 6 at the Tescott United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery, Tescott. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis, where the family will receive friends from 6-8. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tescott United Methodist Church, First Methodist Church, Manhattan, or the Good Shepherd Hospice House and may be left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Vivian (Bean) Hooper of Cheyenne, WY, formerly of Salina,

passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016 with her family

by her side. Vivian was born on June 29, 1930 in Salina,

to Stella (Ted) and Lawrence Bean.

Vivian attended Marymount College in Salina for her

bachelor’s degree in education. Vivian’s love for children

was fulfilled in her teaching career around the globe, which

began in Kansas and spread into Montana, Oregon, Colorado,

Texas, Nebraska, and Taiwan.

In 1953, Vivian exchanged vows with the love of her life, Bradley

H. Hooper in Salina and remained absolutely devoted to him

throughout his Air Force career. Vivian was a huge asset to

Bradley’s career even when it took them out of Kansas, to not

only Taiwan, but Europe and finally into retirement in Cheyenne,

The second love of Viv’s life was dancing, and she could dance

all night.

Vivian had a warm heart, a ready smile, and a “Hi” for all that

she encountered. She showed her love through her artistic gifts

to her friends and support of the military bazaars. She was a

tireless director and volunteer of the Officer’s Wives Club and

the Thrift Shop for years. Vivian was also a member of the

Cheyenne Woman’s Republican Party.

In Viv’s life, she always extended her helping hand; whether to

her loving husband of 63 years, the enlisted military wives, or

the friends down the street

“Thanks Vivian for all that you’ve done for us.”

Vivian was survived by her best friend and love of her life,

Bradley Hooper.

She was preceded in death by brother, Larry Bean.

Visitation will be at Thursday, January 5 2017, from 2-7 with family

present from 5-7 at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920

East Crawford, Salina.

Funeral services will be held at Friday, January 6, 2017 at 11 AM

at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in care of

Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Vaughn C. Hofmeier, of Salina, was peacefully taken to his heavenly home surrounded by his family on January 2, 2017. Vaughn was born on March 20, 1934, in Hutchinson, Kansas to Hugo and Verna Hofmeier. He was the second of three sons. Vaughn met the love of his life, Barbara Reed, and the couple married on January 30, 1954. The two began their lives together in Junction City, Kansas, where Vaughn worked as Assistant Manager for the Home Lumber Company. They welcomed their first son, Dennis, in 1955, and twin boys, Gary and Larry, in 1957. The family moved to McPherson, Kansas, where Vaughn continued work in the lumber business by managing Lake Superior Lumber Company. Their first daughter, Connie, was born in 1960. Opportunity for professional growth led Vaughn and the family to Galva, Kansas, where he managed Galva Lumber Company. Shortly after, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Sharon. Being active in both his community and his children’s lives was always important to Vaughn and he did so through various roles including little league baseball coach, city councilman, assistant Boy Scout Leader, member of Jr. Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club, a school board member and Assistant Fire Chief. In 1972, Vaughn became Manager for Morrison Building Supply in Salina, and the family relocated to Assaria, Kansas. Eventually the family would move once more, to Salina, Kansas where Vaughn would continue working for Morrison’s, which later became Payless Cashways. Vaughn continued his community involvement in various capacities including as Vice President of the North Salina Lions Club. He retired in 1998 and spent the rest of his years living life to the fullest with his wife and ever-growing family. After retiring Vaughn and Barbara remained active through various community organizations where they volunteered many hours of their time, including the Salina Food Bank, Salina Regional Health Center, and the Salina Senior Center. Vaughn had a passion for reading, traveling, bowling, golfing, Yankee’s baseball, woodworking, keeping a meticulous landscape including a passion for roses and gardening, and remained strong in his faith and love of God even during life’s biggest trials. Vaughn and Barbara have been faithful and active members of the Mentor United Methodist Church in Mentor, KS, for nearly 45 years. He has served in various capacities within the church community including as a Certified Lay Leader and founder of the SPARC committee, primarily known for its first Saturday of the month free-will offering breakfast, which has continued for nearly 14 years. Vaughn’s most notable attribute was his love and dedication to his family and the legacy he leaves behind is perhaps his greatest gift. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 63 years, Barbara of Salina; his five children: Dennis (Jamie) Hofmeier of Salina, Gary (Pam) Hofmeier of Wichita, Larry (Cathy) Hofmeier of Baldwin City, Connie Hofmeier-Karber of Salina, and Sharon (Philip) Salazar of Topeka; his twelve grandchildren: Dustin Hofmeier (Tera) of Raymore, Missouri, Kylee (Chris) Comeau of Salina, Adam Hofmeier of Ottawa, Abby (Jonathan) Strong of Baldwin City, Kate (TJ) Soto of Erie, Colorado, Tori (Andrew) Capps of Wichita, Zac (Kelsie) Salazar of Lenexa, Ben Hofmeier of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Sam Hofmeier of Lafayette, Indiana, Becca Karber of Salina, Lynsey (Derek) Bledsoe of Topeka, and Nick Karber of Denver, Colorado; his eleven great-grandchildren: Kaiden, Kort, Cooper, Ava, Gavin, Collin, Easton, Hugo, Wyatt, Karlie, and Ryan; and his two brothers, Lee (Lois) Hofmeier of Harper and Ray (Linda) Hofmeier of Hutchinson. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 9 am to 7 pm at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home in Salina, with family receiving guests from 5 pm to 7 pm. Friends and family are invited to a funeral service in honor of Vaughn’s life on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10 am at Mentor United Methodist Church in Mentor, KS. Burial will follow at Inman Rural Cemetery the same day. Memorial contributions may be made in Vaughn’s honor to The Salina Food Bank, The Salina Rescue Mission, or The Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////



Mr. Lehner is survived by his loving wife Carolyn of the home. One daughter, Peggy Sue Chronister and husband Mark of Abilene. Two sons: Robert Lehner and wife Marci of Abilene and Richard Lehner and wife Venus of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Two brothers: Clarence Lehner of Chapman and Lawrence Lehner of Talmage. One sister: Mary Conrow of Junction City. Two Grandchildren: Scott and Kirk Chronister and one great-granddaughter, Rydia Chronister. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Fred.

Funeral Services for Mr. Lehner will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Life House Church in Abilene, 420 NW 2nd St., with Pastor Kerry Coup officiating. Burial will follow at the Good Hope Cemetery near Chapman. The family will receive friends Friday January 6, 2017 from 5-7 P.M., at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the Life House Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com Harold W. Lehner, 78 of Abilene passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. He was born February 10, 1938 in Geary, County, the son of Herman and Agnes (Harloff) Lehner. Mr. Lehner graduated from Chapman High School in 1957. On May 28, 1960 he was united in marriage to Carolyn Norman in Abilene. She survives of the home. Mr. Lehner was employed with the State Highway Commission. He enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Dixie Dudes Square Dancing Club and was a member of the National Guard.Mr. Lehner is survived by his loving wife Carolyn of the home. One daughter, Peggy Sue Chronister and husband Mark of Abilene. Two sons: Robert Lehner and wife Marci of Abilene and Richard Lehner and wife Venus of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Two brothers: Clarence Lehner of Chapman and Lawrence Lehner of Talmage. One sister: Mary Conrow of Junction City. Two Grandchildren: Scott and Kirk Chronister and one great-granddaughter, Rydia Chronister. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Fred.Funeral Services for Mr. Lehner will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Life House Church in Abilene, 420 NW 2nd St., with Pastor Kerry Coup officiating. Burial will follow at the Good Hope Cemetery near Chapman. The family will receive friends Friday January 6, 2017 from 5-7 P.M., at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the Life House Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary J. Bailey, age 92, of Abilene, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2017 at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Abilene with Father Abraham Panthalanickal as Celebrant. Mrs. Bailey passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Village Manor in Abilene.

She was born April 11, 1924 in Salina, Kansas the daughter of Anthony and Rose (Joyce) Humbargar. Mary married William Shipman and he passed away. She then married Glen Bailey and he also preceded her in death.

Mary was a portrait photographer for over 20 years owning Rembrandt Studio and then managed Jaggers Portrait Studio in Salina. Following that Mary was a deputy for the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. She was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church and loved country music and was a great cook making bierocks. They were her specialty.

Mary is survived by her daughter Patty and her husband Mike of Chapman, granddaughter Kelly Greene, great granddaughter Katharine Boller, sister Louise Caswell of Belleville, step-daughter Carol Canavan-Rogge of California, step-son Ronald Bailey of Topeka, step-grandsons Jeff, Jason, and John Canavan, and two step-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her grandson Colin Greene, brothers John, Jim, Larry, and Phillip Humbargar, and her sister Ruth Humbargar.

Cremation is planned. There will be no visitation. Mary’s final resting place will be in the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Andrew Catholic Church or to the Salina Animal Shelter or to Meals on Wheels and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

FLORENCE – Cheryl A. Steward, age 70, passed away December 16, 2016, surrounded by the love of her family, at Wesley Medical Center of Wichita, Kansas. She was born December 2, 1946, at El Dorado, Kansas, the daughter of Frederick and Sarah (Martindale) Hill. She was a graduate of Leon High School. On August 6, 1962, she was united in marriage to Roger Steward. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Cheryl was a homemaker, she had also worked as a waitress and as a store clerk. She volunteered at the Florence Library, helped with the Harvey House Museum and various other Florence community events. She was preceded in death by her parents and 6 siblings. She is survived by her husband Roger Steward of Florence; her sons: Scott Steward and wife Deb of Marion, and Eric Steward of Manhattan; her daughters: Cindy Becker and husband Calvin of El Dorado, Suzanne Robinson and husband Sid of Florence, and Christi Sigel and husband Jake of Marion; siblings: Sam Hill of Mariposa, California, Jim Hill of Minnesota; Virginia West of El Dorado, Rosalie Hatfield of Bel Plaine, and Sue Hill of El Dorado; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 10:00 a.m. – Noon on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at the Marion Community Building. Memorial Funds have been established in her honor for the Florence Library or the Marion Rec Softball and Baseball Program. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com. passed away December 16, 2016, surrounded by the love of her family, at Wesley Medical Center of Wichita, Kansas. She was born December 2, 1946, at El Dorado, Kansas, the daughter of Frederick and Sarah (Martindale) Hill. She was a graduate of Leon High School. On August 6, 1962, she was united in marriage to Roger Steward. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Cheryl was a homemaker, she had also worked as a waitress and as a store clerk. She volunteered at the Florence Library, helped with the Harvey House Museum and various other Florence community events. She was preceded in death by her parents and 6 siblings. She is survived by her husband Roger Steward of Florence; her sons: Scott Steward and wife Deb of Marion, and Eric Steward of Manhattan; her daughters: Cindy Becker and husband Calvin of El Dorado, Suzanne Robinson and husband Sid of Florence, and Christi Sigel and husband Jake of Marion; siblings: Sam Hill of Mariposa, California, Jim Hill of Minnesota; Virginia West of El Dorado, Rosalie Hatfield of Bel Plaine, and Sue Hill of El Dorado; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 10:00 a.m. – Noon on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at the Marion Community Building. Memorial Funds have been established in her honor for the Florence Library or the Marion Rec Softball and Baseball Program. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////