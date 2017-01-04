Construction of a new reinforced concrete box (RCB) to replace an existing deteriorated drainage structure began today Tuesday January 3rd. The structure is located on Muir Road, 0.5 mile south of Crawford Street. Work at this site is anticipated to be completed by the middle of February 2017. Of course, completion is dependent on unforeseen conditions such as adverse weather.

Through traffic will be restricted during the construction period and motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes of travel time to reach their destinations. Local and emergency traffic will be provided access to private property within the sections of closed road at all times but only from the side of the project site upon which the property lies. The only times these properties may not be accessible might be during possible critical stages of construction when it is impractical to carry on construction operations and simultaneously allow local traffic.

Saline County opened bids on the 2016 Reinforced Concrete Box (RCB) Package on June 30, 2016. This project consists of the replacement of nine existing drainage structures with new reinforced concrete box culverts. The low bidder was Reece Construction Company, Inc. of Scandia, Kansas. They were awarded a contract for $614,614.16. The project is funded from the 2-mil fund for bridge and culvert replacement. This particular box culvert is the fourth of the nine to be replaced.