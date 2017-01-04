The City of Salina is currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees. Applications accepted through February 9, 2017.

Accessibility Advisory Board

Youth Member

Animal Control Advisory & Appeals Board

Youth Member

Arts & Humanities Commission

Youth Member

Board of Zoning Appeals

Youth Member

Building Advisory Board

Plumber Master or Journeyman

Class B/C Contractor

Business Improvement District No. 1 Design Review Board

Business Owner within the Business Improvement District No. 1

Property Owner within the Business Improvement District No. 1

Community Art & Design Advisory Committee

Citizen-At-Large

Disciplinary Advisory Board

Citizen-at-large within City Limits of Salina

Heritage Commission

Archeologist; Landscape Architect; Urban Planner; or Real Estate

Youth Member

Library Board

Citizen-at-large within City Limits of Salina

Park & Recreation Advisory Board

Youth Member

Planning Commission

Outside Representative but within 3 miles of City Limits

Youth Member

Salina Airport Authority

Salina Airport Authority Secretary

Salina Airport Authority Vice Chair

Solid Waste Management Committee

Citizen-at-large for Saline County

Citizen-at-large for 3rd class city

Citizen-at-large for Unincorporated Representative

Youth Member

Tree Advisory Board

Youth Member

If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards, commissions or committees, you are asked to complete an expression-of-interest form from the City of Salina website, www.salina-ks.gov, and click on “City Government” then “Boards & Commissions” or by visiting the City Clerk’s Office, 300 W. Ash, Room 206. If you have any questions, please call (785) 309-5735.

