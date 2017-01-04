The City of Salina is currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees. Applications accepted through February 9, 2017.
Accessibility Advisory Board
Youth Member
Animal Control Advisory & Appeals Board
Youth Member
Arts & Humanities Commission
Youth Member
Board of Zoning Appeals
Youth Member
Building Advisory Board
Plumber Master or Journeyman
Class B/C Contractor
Business Improvement District No. 1 Design Review Board
Business Owner within the Business Improvement District No. 1
Property Owner within the Business Improvement District No. 1
Community Art & Design Advisory Committee
Citizen-At-Large
Disciplinary Advisory Board
Citizen-at-large within City Limits of Salina
Heritage Commission
Archeologist; Landscape Architect; Urban Planner; or Real Estate
Youth Member
Library Board
Citizen-at-large within City Limits of Salina
Park & Recreation Advisory Board
Youth Member
Planning Commission
Outside Representative but within 3 miles of City Limits
Youth Member
Salina Airport Authority
Salina Airport Authority Secretary
Salina Airport Authority Vice Chair
Solid Waste Management Committee
Citizen-at-large for Saline County
Citizen-at-large for 3rd class city
Citizen-at-large for Unincorporated Representative
Youth Member
Tree Advisory Board
Youth Member
If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards, commissions or committees, you are asked to complete an expression-of-interest form from the City of Salina website, www.salina-ks.gov, and click on “City Government” then “Boards & Commissions” or by visiting the City Clerk’s Office, 300 W. Ash, Room 206. If you have any questions, please call (785) 309-5735.
City of Salina
300 W. Ash
P.O. Box 736
Salina, KS 67401
www.salina-ks.gov
