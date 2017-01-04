Topeka, KS – At 10:15 a.m. on January 11 in the Kansas statehouse, two days after the 2017 legislature convenes and the morning following the governor’s state-of-the-state address, a rally by a coalition of concerned Kansas citizens from across the state will gather on the capitol’s second floor rotunda and present Kansas lawmakers a legislative agenda for the upcoming session. A Bus ride to the rally will be available from Salina for $20 from SW corner of Salina Central Mall Parking lot, loading 7:15-7:30, departure from the Capitol for return trip 4:00 p.m. or before. Info at davidnor@sbcglobal.net or cell phone 785-201-2780.

Calling itself Kansas People’s Agenda, the group intends to let elected lawmakers know its legislative priorities in 15 issue areas (see also http://www.kansaspeoplesagenda.org/legislature-priorities):

Economic Justice

Adequate, Equitable Public Education

Funding

Environmental Stewardship &

Sustainable Agriculture

Criminal Justice Reform

Responsible Gun Policy

Voting Rights

Infrastructure Investment

Religious Freedom

Racial and Indigenous Justice

Health Care Access for All

Anti-Corruption Policy

Gender Equity

LGBT Rights

Immigrant Rights

Child Protection

“This event is the result of planning across organizations and across geography,” said organizer Rev. Sarah Oglesby-Dunegan, pastor at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Topeka. “We will use the language of morality to frame and critique public policy,” she said, referring to the event’s inspiration in the Moral Majority movement in North Carolina.

Among the faith leaders speaking at the event will be Rev. Tobias Schlingensiepen of First Congregational Church in Topeka; Rabbi Moti Rieber, Overland Park, Director of Kansas Inter-Faith Action; and Imam Omar Hazim of the Topeka Islamic Center.

A pre-recorded message from the Rev. Dr. William Barber II of North Carolina will be broadcast to participants in the capitol building.

Several other speakers will tell their personal stories related to issues important to many Kansans, including a tribal elder from the Prairie Band Potawatomi nation; Luc Bensimon from Black Trans Men, Inc., of Kansas; Dr. Darnell Hunt of the Johnson County NAACP; and others to be announced.

Music and performances will also be included as expressions of the concerns and issues of the Kansas People’s Agenda.

Throughout the balance of the legislative sessions, Kansas People’s Agenda will work with partner organizations based in Topeka and stand ready to assemble in solidarity with any of the issues they present to lawmakers. (View a list of partner organizations at http://www.kansaspeoplesagenda.org/who-we-are-aqg6h.)

Event organizer Yasmari Rodriguez said, “Our goal is to develop a vision anchored in moral and constitutional values, while creating an agenda with short- and long-term demands for effective change.”

Background

Kansas People’s Agenda was born in October 2016, when Laura Dungan, founder of Wichita’s Seed House, and Rev. Oglesby-Dunegan began talking about the leadership and work of Rev. Dr. Barber, the leader of the Moral Mondays movement in North Carolina.

Barber formed a coalition in North Carolina from a broad alignment of dozens of organizations, coalitions, and individuals in the state in response to extremist politics by North Carolina’s governor and legislature.

​Given the similarity of political events in North Carolina to those in Kansas, Dungan and Oglesby-Dunegan agreed that only a broad alliance could amass the numbers and develop enough power to challenge the status quo.

They believed they could bring the voices of the poor and victimized to lawmakers, so that the most vulnerable would directly confront the powerful elites.

Oglesby-Dunegan has said, “A moral Kansas is not about partisanship, but about ordinary Kansans sharing their struggles and needs with our leaders.”

Drawing together a core group, they hosted a November meeting in Salina attended by more than 50 people from all over the state and began planning a rally in the capital that would bring together a coalition of constituencies and issues.

On December 10, 2016, a second planning meeting in Salina attracted 100 participants, who found common cause by telling their stories in smaller groups, and then broke into functional planning groups. Each group took responsibility for specific aspects of the large scale rally: Education and speakers, communications, performance, and gathering of witnesses – finding the voices of the most vulnerable.

Rev. Oglesby-Dunegan terms the current state of affairs in Kansas “a travesty, in which we have more access to guns in this state than we do to quality education, affordable healthcare, an un-biased criminal justice system, a living wage, gender equity, and human rights for all. This is not moral. We know we can do better.”