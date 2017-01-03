A 39-year-old Salina woman is accused of stealing and using a credit card from a nursing home resident while she was employed at the nursing home.

Felony theft, criminal use of a financial card, and forgery charges have been requested against Natasha G. Sleezer.

Police Sgt. Jim Feldman said Sleezer used the credit card of the elderly woman resident between December 16th and December 19th eight times at six Salina businesses.

The total amount of the purchases was just under $700.

The theft was discovered when the credit card statement was received by the resident on December 27th. Sleezer was booked into the Saline County Jail Monday evening.