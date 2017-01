The Salina Walmart is out just over $1,000 after shortchange artist purchase laptop computers and groceries between 2:00-2:30 pm Friday afternoon.

Salina Police Sgt. Jim Feldman said a man and woman went through the checkout lane with three laptop computers, and groceries totaling just over $2,000. They kept changing money with the clerk.

After leaving checkout, the pair went to Customer Service and received a cash refund for the laptops they had just purchased, but kept the groceries.