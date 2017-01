A Bridgeport man was hurt in a one vehicle crash early Friday morning.

Saline County Undersheriff Roger Soldan said deputies were sent to the 6800 block of Assaria Road about 2:30am on the report of a rollover accident.

They found 19-year-old Kody Berry had been ejected from the 2000 Ford Ranger pickup he had been driving.

Berry was transported by helicopter to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of possible abdominal injuries, and several cuts.

Soldan said the investigation of the wreck continues.