The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has taken a report of a stolen car from Smolan that occurred between November 18th and December 9th. The 2005 Mazda 6 teal in color was taken from 215 S. Main and is owned by Jamie Hulsey. The license plate number is Kansas 754-KEA. The car is valued at $4,000.
