The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Salina Crime Report January 3rd

by Leave a Comment

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has taken a report of a stolen car from Smolan that occurred between November 18th and December 9th. The 2005 Mazda 6 teal in color was taken from 215 S. Main and is owned by Jamie Hulsey. The license plate number is Kansas 754-KEA. The car is valued at $4,000.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.