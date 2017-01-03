The Saline County Commission Tuesday recognized retiring County Clerk Don Merriman for his 17 years of service to the county.

Merriman thanked the many different county departments for their assistance during elections, and also thanked his staff for their service.

Merriman did not run for re-election in 2016, but ran for the Kansas State Senate. He lost to Randall Hardy in the November General Election.

The following is audio of comments from Don Merriman at the Tuesday Saline County Commission meeting: