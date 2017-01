After highs well above normal on Monday, temperatures will be much colder on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the 30s across most of Eastern Kansas. The high in Salina Monday was 64 degrees.

THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL KANSAS, SOUTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND SOUTHEAST KANSAS.

MUCH COLDER AIR WILL ARRIVE LATER TONIGHT AND PERSIST THROUGH THE WEEK. WIND CHILLS FROM ZERO TO AROUND 5 BELOW ARE LIKELY ACROSS

PRIMARILY CENTRAL KANSAS EARLY EACH MORNING FROM WEDNESDAY THRU FRIDAY.

LIGHT SNOW IS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL GENERALLY BE LESS THAN AN INCH ACROSS CENTRAL

KANSAS BY THURSDAY MORNING.

SNOW FLURRIES ARE ALSO POSSIBLE ON FRIDAY WITH LITTLE TO NO ACCUMULATION EXPECTED AT THIS TIME.

Tuesday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 12. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.