IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior center Landen Lucas has been named the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week in a vote by a media panel which covers the league, the conference announced Tuesday.

In Kansas’ lone game last week, an 86-80 win at TCU on Dec. 30, Lucas recorded his first double-double of the season, fifth of his career, with a season-high 15 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. The Portland, Oregon, native connected on 7-of-9 shots from the field against the Horned Frogs. Lucas’ 17 rebounds were the most for a Jayhawk since Andrew Wiggins pulled down 19 boards at Iowa State on Jan. 13, 2014.

Lucas becomes the third Jayhawk to be named Big 12 Player of the Week this season. Senior guard Frank Mason III has earned the accolade twice (Nov. 17 and Dec. 12) and freshman guard Josh Jackson once (Dec. 27). This is the second-straight season KU has had three different players selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week.

No. 3/3 Kansas (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) will host Kansas State (12-1, 1-0) in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.