Four Saline County Commissioners attend final meeting

by Leave a Comment

When the Saline County Commission meets next Tuesday, there will be four new commissioners.

Outgoing Saline County Commissioners John Price, Jim Gile, Luci Larson, and Dave Smith offered some final comments at the end of the Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

The following is audio of the comments from the commissioners:

Commissioners Price and Gile:

Commissioners Larson and Smith:

Joining the Commission after being sworn into office on January 9th will be Mike White, Jim Weese, Rodger Sparks, and Robert Vidricksen .

