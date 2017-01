WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A driver has been hospitalized after his car landed in the Arkansas River in south Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the driver was able to make it to shore on his own after his car wound up in the river Monday night.

The car appeared to be hung up on a sandbar in the river’s shallow waters.

A 911 dispatch supervisor says one person was transported to a hospital.