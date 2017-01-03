A brief chase early Saturday morning ends with the man being arrested on several requested charges.

A Salina Police officer on patrol about 6am Saturday morning noticed a pickup in the 100 block of S. 5th traveling at a high rate of speed and driving near the center of the street.

The officer pursued the pickup at reached a speed of 65 mph before in went through a couple of lawns in the 600 block of S. 5th, before coming to a stop in the 900 block of S. 5th after tires on the pickup were damaged when hitting curbs.

The driver, 23-year-old Dustin L. Dintaman was arrested on requested charges including fleeing and elude, driving while suspended, reckless driving, DUI, speeding and other traffic violations.