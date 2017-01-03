SALINE COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident just after noon on Tuesday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup driven by David Andrew Sims, 45, Abilene, was eastbound on Interstate 70 two miles west of Solomon Road.

The pickup left the roadway and struck a sign, the guardrail and came to rest on the south side of the road.

Sims and a passenger Cindy Lou Sims, 32, Abilene, were transported to the hospital in Salina.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP. A 10-year-old in the pickup was wearing a seat belt and not injured.

