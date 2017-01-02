January 2, 2017 by Sam Pridey 1 Comment
Sandra Harris Potts says
January 8, 2017 at 10:53 am
I’m sad to read about Lawrence ; Some of my best childhood memories are of him and Aunt Dee
I always loved it when he’d take us kids on his Milk route or we would go to the Air port park on Sundays and he would take us for plane rides….
To the family My thoughts are with you all,
Rest In Peace Lawrence; Love Sissy.
Comments
