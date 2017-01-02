Weston L. McClure, 21, Tescott, died Saturday, December 31, 2016 as the result of a one vehicle accident just south of Tescott. Weston was born March 30, 1995 in Salina to Robert and Jennifer (Keim) McClure.

He was a lifelong resident of Tescott and he was a 2013 graduate of Tescott High School. Weston later graduated from North Central Area Vo-Tech in Beloit as a diesel mechanic. He worked for Freightliner Truck Center in Salina.

Weston loved playing football and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved working on cars and preparing them for demolition derbies. Weston also enjoyed helping his family and friends with whatever they needed or wanted. He was not one to sit around as he preferred to stay busy.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jody and Elaine Keim and his uncle, John McClure.

Survivors include his parents, Rob and Jennifer McClure of Tescott; brothers Zachary McClure and fiancée Maryssa of Hays and Zane McClure and wife Heather of Beverly; paternal grandparents, Gilbert and Marilyn McClure of Kansas City; special nephew Mason McClure; and nephew Silas; and nieces Shennise and Shantay.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, January 7 at the Tescott High School Gymnasium with Pastor Kaye Metzler officiating. Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery, Tescott. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday, January 6 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Twin Valley Education Foundation or the Ottawa County Community Foundation – Tescott Fund and may be left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

Lawrence L. Schleuder, age 95, died, Sun., Jan. 1, 2017 at the Cloud County Health Center, Concordia. He was born on July 11, 1921 in Concordia, KS to Leslie R. & Viola M. (Cyphers) Schleuder.

He grew up in the Concordia, KS area. He married Dolores “Dee” Lanoue on May 1, 1940 in Minneapolis, KS. She preceded him on April 6, 1994. Lawrence was a milk delivery man for 68 years. He served customers from all over north central Kansas. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church and Sons of the American Legion. He served as a member of the Airport Advisory Board. Lawrence was a pilot and flew for several special events; including dressing up as Santa Claus and flying for the March of Dimes; flying over Fall Fest and serving as Grand Marshall & a host of other events. You always knew Lawrence was in the air, when you saw his red plane.

He is survived by his son; Ron Schleuder, (Linda), Topeka; daughters; Linda Scott (Doyle), Miltonvale; Bev Taddiken & Pam Moon, both of Concordia; Becky Novak (Mark), Formoso; Patty Ensz (Ron), Inman; & Laura Widen (Matt), Salina; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores; sons, Dennis & Les; his parents; sisters, Leora, Leona, Ruth & Donna ; brothers, Bobby & Lyle Schleuder & 3 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Thurs., Jan. 5, 2017 at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, with Pastor Bob Burns officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia. Visitation will be, Wed., Jan. 4, 2017 from 9 am to 9 pm with the family greeting friends from 6-8 pm at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to Katie O’Connor Animal Shelter or the Cloud County Health Center Foundation in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.

WICHITA – Robert W. “Robby” Young, age 28, formerly of Potwin, passed away December 30, 2016, at HCA Wesley Medical Center, in Wichita, Kansas. He was born April 27, 1988, in Newton, Kansas, the son of Robert and DeVesta (Smith) Young. He was a graduate of Remington High School with the class of 2006 He was a welder and floor covering installer. He was an inspiring artist. He played instruments, mostly self-taught, his favorite was the guitar. He had a kind heart and was known to provide meals and shelter to those less fortunate. He is lovingly survived by his fiancee Mariah Agoitia of Wichita; his daughter Lilli Young of Potwin; his parents Robert and DeVesta Young of Potwin; a brother Ryan Young and his wife Rachel of Whitewater; a sister Adriane Bowlin and her husband Grant of Whitewater; and 4 nephews: Matthew Young, Jude, Julian and Jentry Bowlin. Visitation will be held from 6 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, at Lamb Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Lamb Funeral Home of Whitewater. Interment will be in the McGill Cemetery of Potwin. A Memorial Fund has been established to benefit his daughter Lilli, gifts may be sent in care of Lamb Funeral Home, 120 S Main, Whitewater, Kansas, 67154. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

HERINGTON – William Fred Schultz, of Herington, died Friday, December 30th, 2016, at the Legacy of Herington care facility. He was born on August 23rd, 1920, north of Woodbine, the son of William H. and Sarah (Beckel) Schultz.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, Jan. 5th, 2017, at the First Baptist Church of Herington, with Rev. Darrell Geist, officiating. Burial will follow at the Sunset Hill Cemetery of Herington. There will be a family visitation Wednesday evening, January 4th, 2017, at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm.

He worked at Ehrsam’s of Enterprise for 39 years and then went to work at a similar company in Junction City until he retired. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and enjoyed bible study, Sunday School, and the monthly fellowship and programs with the Baptist men. For more than twenty years, he and his wife would go camping. They belonged to the Kansas Campers (the Bug Beaters), and the National Campers and Hikers Assn.

He was married to Edna Matthews, on July 25, 1958, at the First Baptist Church in Herington, and she preceded him in death on April 10, 2015. He is preceded in death by four brothers: Adolf, Leslie, Merle, Clarence; six sisters: Lela Sweigart, Sylvia Cornwall, Lillian Gentz, Irene Elliott, Genevieve Roehrman, Gladys Harrison; and his parents.

He is survived by his sister Norma Baker of Salina; and many nieces and nephews.

The family requests memorials to the First Baptist Church-Building Fund; and may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.

HERINGTON – Richard A. Deatrick, 83, of Herington, died Saturday, December 31st, 2016, at the Herington Municipal Hospital. He was born on October 8th, 1933, at Winfield, Kansas, the son of Kenneth I. and Rayda F. (Kanitz) Deatrick.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 6th, 2017, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Herington, with Rev. Bill Peterson, officiating.

He lived in the Hutchinson area for more than forty years and was a member of the Hutchinson Municipal Band for ten years. He taught music for 34 years at Kiowa, Louis, Stafford, and the Buhler School System. Another interest he had was photography, and he did wedding photography for more than twenty years. He belonged to the Hutchinson Immanuel Lutheran Church, Kansas Music Educators Assn., and the Kansas National Educators Assn. He received his masters from Wichita State University, his bachelors from Southwestern College, and graduated from Winfield High School. He served in the U. S. Navy from 1955-1957. He was stationed at San Diego, Hawaii, Japan, and Vietnam. During his stay in Vietnam his band played for Madam Nu Viet Family Palace. In July of 2000, he and his wife Clarendene, moved to the country home they built near Herington. He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. His voice had a wide range and when needed he could be a tenor, but mostly sang baritone and bass. He was good to fill in as back up choir director whenever the need arose. He was known for his many letters to the editor published in the Herington Times.

He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth Deatrick, and his step-father Homer Lee Higdon.

He married Clarendene Koegeboehn, August 20, 1961, at Lincolnville. She survives of the home in Herington. He is also survived his mother Rayda Higdon of Herington, and two daughters; Stephanie and husband Sandy Tucker of Hutchinson, Angela and husband Carey Sheck of Greenfield, NY; a son Brent Deatrick and wife Carol of Townsend, DE; a sister Karen and her husband Gerald Roberts of Harrisonville, MO, an uncle Ernie Kanitz of Winfield; his grandchildren: Kaitlin and Kylee Tucker, Claire, John, and William Deatrick; two step-grandchildren: Allison and Emily Malone and his nieces and nephews: Rachelle, Raymond, Julia, Jennifer, Lynette, and Glenn.

Memorials may be given to Paul & Opal Koegeboehn Scholarship Fund; and sent to Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.

HILLSBORO – Darrell Weigart, age 89, passed away January 2, 2017, at St. Luke Living Center in Marion, Kansas. He was born June 13, 1927, in Grant City, Missouri, the son of Preston and Esther (Elliott) Weigart. After graduating from high school, he proudly served his country with the United States Navy. He was a mechanic. On January 23, 1949, he was united in marriage to Beulah R. Pritchard. He was preceded in death by a son Jerry Weigart, a sister Garnett Weigart, a son-in-law Rick Brown and his parents. He is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years Beulah Weigart of Marion; a son Terry Weigart and wife Debra of Hillsboro; daughters: Julie Neuwirth and husband Duane of Lost Springs; Kathy Brown of Mesa, Arizona; and Pam Kotlarczyk and husband Larry of Tempe, Arizona; a brother Adrian Weigart; 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m.,. Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Marion. Inurnment will be in the Marion Cemetery. A Memorial Fund has been established for Victory Village Christian Academy of Hutchinson (A boarding school for at-risk teenage girls), in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion, KS, 66861. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

Edward C. Pickel, Jr. was born to Edward C. Pickel, Sr. and Mary Jane (Gebers) Pickel on February 15, 1931. Coon, as known by his family and friends, gained his wings to heaven on December 31, 2016. He was the 10th of 12 children, 9 of which lived to adulthood. He was the last Pickel in the jar. Coon enjoyed working hard and playing hard. He was also a genius at cheating at cards so he could win. His hobbies included fishing and hunting with his grandsons and great grandsons. He also enjoyed all the time spent dancing with Verlee. Survivors include daughter, Brenda Garman of Beloit; grandsons, Jeremey (Kate) Garman of Osborne and Jasyn Garman of Dodge City; great grandchildren, Rhiannon (Grandpa Pick always called her Rene), Ben, Evan, Dalton, and Matthew Garman; and a special companion, Verlee Russell of Beloit.

Memorial services will be at 11 AM Saturday, January 7 at the McDonald Funeral Home. Friends may sign the book from 9 AM to 5 PM Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of memorials, friends are encouraged to do a random act of kindness in his honor.

David S. McDonald, 58, died Saturday, December 31, 2016 at his residence in Merriam, Kansas. David was born on June 6, 1958 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Paul and Eleanor (Bosch) McDonald. He was raised in Clay Center and graduated from CCCHS in 1976. He attended Beloit Vo-Tech and worked in Clay Center before moving to Texas. David then moved to Kansas City and worked for 22 years as a mason for Summit Masonry. He married Penny Schwab on October 23, 2001. David was preceded in death by his father and a granddaughter, Haley Maydak.



Survivors:

Wife: Penny McDonald, Merriam, KS

Mother: Eleanor McDonald, Clay Center, KS

Son: Justin and wife Jamie McDonald, Clay Center, KS

Step-Son: Joshua and wife Stephanie Speltz, Mansfield, TX

Step-Daughter: Stephanie and husband Darren Maydak, Virginia Beach, VA

Brother: Mike and wife Sharon McDonald, Midlothian, TX

Brother: Mark and wife Carol McDonald, Montebello, CA

2 Grandchildren: Mason and Elana McDonald

7 Step-grandchildren: Serenity, Destiny, Gracie, Maggie and Jace Speltz and Ashlyn and Aimee Maydak



Memorial Services: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 1:30PM at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clay Center , KS



Minister: Pastor Paul Tessaro



Burial: Sherman Cemetery, Clay County, Kansas



Memorials: David McDonald Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home

Ilene C. Munoz, 92, passed away January 1, 2017 in Salina. She was born June 29, 1924 in Lincoln, KS to Tont and Sylvia (McCormick) Morrison.

Ilene married Angel Munoz in Abilene, KS on April 16, 1949. She was a longtime resident of Kanopolis and a cook at USD 327 in Ellsworth. She was a member of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliary, St. Ignatius Altar Society, and the St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

Ilene is survived by her son, Bob Munoz of Kanopolis; daughter, Susan Rice (Bruce) of Salina; son, Charlie Munoz (Maria) of Port Orchard, WA; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Helen Eckelman of Missoula, MT; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Angel; sons, David Munoz and Elmer Taylor; three sisters; three brothers; and close friend, Everett White.

The family would like to thank the Holiday Resort in Salina and family members, Charlie and Judi Munoz for their care of Ilene.

Visitation: 1-7 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 6-7 p.m. and a vigil/rosary service at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral mass: 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2017 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kanopolis, with burial following in the Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kanopolis, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Betty Lou Ivers, 89, of McPherson, passed away on January 1, 2017, at The Cedars in McPherson. She was a retired professor at Central Christian College. She was born March 31, 1927, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Roy and Lora (Willey) Smith. She graduated from Fairmont High School in 1945 and later earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Greenville College in Greenville, Illinois and a Master’s Degree from Indiana State University.

On June 4, 1951, Betty married Keith Pierce Ivers in Greenville, Illinois. They have been McPherson residents since 1955, moving from Oakdale, Kentucky.

Betty was an active member of the Free Methodist Church including Women’s Missionary Society (WMS) and Christian Youth Crusaders (CYC). She was also a highly respected professor and chairman of the Life Sciences Department at Central Christian College, who also selected her as an Academy of Achievers recipient in 1988.

Survivors include: three children, Karl Ivers (Kristin) of Williamsport, PA; Dawn Porter (Steve) of McPherson, KS, and Calvin Ivers (Julia) of McPherson; brother, Dale Smith (Donna) of Minneapolis, MN; sister, Dorothy Wickler of Mankato, MN; nine grandchildren, Allison Ivers, Rachel Ivers, Drew Porter (Charity), Lane Porter (Lizzie), Adam Porter, Caleb Porter, Wyatt Porter, Karilyn Sanders (Melvin), and Kevin Ivers (Dawn); and three great-grandchildren, Silas Porter, Wes Porter and Hazel Porter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith, her parents, and one sister, Carol Cromwell.

The funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at the McPherson Free Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Griffith and Rev. Tom Mayse officiating. Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, January 3, at Stockham Family Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Free Methodist Church or Central Christian College of Kansas, in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Hoxie, KS-Linda Kay Cook, 61, passed away. Saturday, December 30, 2016, at her home in rural Sheridan County, Kansas. Linda was born August 19, 1955 to Kenneth and Elaine (Scarecliff) Langer in Des Moines, Iowa . She attended school in Des Moines graduating from Hoover High School. On October 22, 1988 she was united in marriage to John C. Cook in Oakley, Kansas. She went on to attend Colby Community College and graduated with an Associates Degree in 1991. She worked at the CountryCottage in Hoxie, Kansas as a Floral Designer.

She is survived by her husband, John C. Cook of the home; Father, Kenneth Langer of Des Moines, Iowa; brother, William Lagner and wife Sheri of Perth, North Dakota; Uncle, John Lagner of Dennison, Iowa; Nephew, Matthew Lagner and wife Kayla of Bismark, North Dakota; Niece, Melissa Lagner and son Michael of Omaha, Nebraska.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine ( Scarcliff) Lagner.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Linda Kay Cook Memorial and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. On-line condolences may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com

Patrick “Pat” Lee Balthazor passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas at the age of 64. He was born on December 23, 1952 in Plainville, Kansas to the late Philip Paul and Dorothy Ellen (Warren) Balthazor. He graduated from Palco High School in Palco, Kansas with the Class of 1970. He went on to graduate from Fort Hays State University in 1978 with a degree in Petroleum Geology. In 1978, he was united in marriage to Susie Reynolds in Hays, Kansas. They later divorced. In 1995 he married Kay Kelley in Enid, Oklahoma. They were blessed with a son, Beau Thomas.

Pat worked throughout his lifetime, in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas with a reputation for being one of the best geologists in the oilfield business. He enjoyed fishing, and having grown up with horses, he was an avid reader, especially of history novels and cowboy novels by author Zane Grey. He was very creative with an affinity for the arts and music. During his spare time, he helped build sets for the Cornerstone Studio Theatre at Friends University in Wichita. Whenever the oilfield was slow, he liked using his skills in cabinet building and carpentry work.

Pat is survived by his son Beau Balthazor and husband Cameron of Enid, OK; brothers Greg Balthazor and wife Karla of Stockton, and Terry Balthazor and wife Kay of Columbia, MO; sister Paula (Balthazor) Prochazka of Gold Canyon, AZ; granddaughter Kallen; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Philip Paul and Dorothy Balthazor.

Pat was a hardworking man who wasn’t afraid to get dirty, sometimes a little rough around the edges or stubborn, but always passionate, driven, and strong. His ambition and talent allowed him to put his heart into everything he did. Although he will be greatly missed, his love and memories will be with us forever.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Stockton. Burial will follow in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Zurich. There will be no visitation.