. An Arctic front will usher much colder air south across the region this week. High temperatures will reach the 30s Tuesday, with 20s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens, with breezy north winds supporting sub-zero wind chills during the early morning over mainly the northern half of Kansas. Furthermore, areas of light snow or flurries are possible Wednesday night and Thursday, with minimal accumulations expected. A warming trend should arrive by the weekend