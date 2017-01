DILLONS SUNFLOWER SHOWDOWN

No. 3/3 Kansas (12-1, 1-0) continues Big 12 play when it plays host to Kansas State (12-1, 1-0) in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, Tuesday, Jan. 3. The game from Allen Fieldhouse will begin at 8 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN2. Kansas won its 26th-straight conference opener with an 86-80 win at TCU on Dec. 30. Kansas State won its seventh-straight game with a 65-62 home win against Texas Dec. 30.