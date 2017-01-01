The following information is from the National Weather Service Wichita office website. The official weather data is from the Salina Regional Airport.

Precipitation 2016 27.37 average 31.50 departure from average – 4.13

Days 100 degrees or above 17. Hottest day 109 degrees on July 22nd.

Days 0 degrees or below 2. Coldest day – 10 degrees on December 18th

New Record Highs established in 2016 7.

February 18th 79 degrees

March 7th 78 degrees

June 15th 106 degrees

September 16th 96 degrees

October 16th 89 degrees

October 17th 91 degrees

November 16th 82 degrees

New Record Lows established in 2016 0. Tied 1

December 18th -10 degrees. Tied record from 1922