Dr. Charles E. Werhan, 89, of Salina, passed away at his home Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

Charles “Mike” is survived by his wife Lauretta of 67 years. They have two children, Dr. Bruce (Cindy) Werhan, of Columbus, Ohio, and Sue (Richard) Hoffelmeyer, of St. Louis; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Lindsey Hoffelmeyer.

He was born Nov. 24, 1927, in Bennington. He graduated from Bennington High School and went on to attend Kansas State University. Following the footsteps of his beloved uncle, Charles Boyle, he entered medical school and graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathy and Surgery in 1953. He then devoted his life as a rural family physician to the community of Bennington where he grew up. After retiring from his private medical practice, he worked at St. John’s Hospital in the alcohol and drug rehabilitation unit and served as Director of KAOM Impaired Physician Program.

He will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his many enjoyments.

He loved pheasant hunting with his Springer spaniels and flying his Bonanza airplane from his prairie grass airstrip. He also was an avid golfer with two “hole-in-ones” during his golfing years. Charles and Lauretta went on to spend many of their retirement years in Green Valley, Ariz. enjoying the desert climate, Santa Catalina Mountains and the many friendships made there.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, with family receiving friends from 7-8 p.m. at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at St. John’s Lutheran Church chapel, Salina with grandson Pastor David Hoffelmeyer officiating. Inurnment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salina Salvation Army in care of the mortuary.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Marlene Esau Neufeld, 91, of Inman, Kansas, passed away at 3:01 p.m., Saturday, December 31st, 2016 suddenly, at McPherson Hospital, McPherson, Kansas.

Marlene was born in on her parents homestead, Kansas on June 1, 1925, a daughter of Caroline Elizabeth (Knackstedt) and David Wipf Esau.

Marlene attended Golden Rule Country school and graduated from Inman High School in Inman, Kansas in 1943.

She was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ Inman, where she was also a member of the Women’s Guild, sung in the choir, taught Sunday School and served her church in many other capacities through the years.

Marlene was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. She was also was a nurse for 40 years for Memorial Hospital, McPherson, Kansas.

Marlene was a member of McPherson County Democratic Women’s Club, and Bluebird Club. Marlene enjoyed music, attending children and grandchildren’s performances and activities, basketball games, and her family. She was a great cook and baker and always took bake goods to work and shared with many. She enjoyed flower gardening, knowledge and natural instinct about the farm and crops.

Marlene Esau was united in marriage to Lester Harrison “Timer” Neufeld on March 12, 1944 at St. Peter’s Evangelical and Reformed Church. Timer died on July 7, 2002.

She is survived by and children: Son Kent Neufeld, of Wichita, Kansas; Daughter Ellen Neufeld, of Inman, Kansas; Niece Lisa, wife of Bob Shuff, of Hutchinson, Kansas. She is also survived by Grandchildren – 2- Emily Grant Lawrence, Kansas and Carmen Zolman of Portland Oregon; and 2 great-grandchildren, Cooper Paul Grant and Vada Mae Zolman.

Marlene was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Lester “Timer” Neufeld, a sister, Caroline Agatha Esau and a brother Darlow Esau.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 4 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Inman, Kansas.

Graveside service will be held prior to the memorial service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the North Inman Cemetery, Inman, Kansas.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Inman, Kansas with Reverend Dennis Ureche officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.