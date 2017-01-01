STAFFORD COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before midnight on Saturday in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by Hans J. Fritzemeier, 30, St. John, was southbound in the 500 block of SE 30th Road five miles south of U.S. 50 and three miles east of U.S. 281.

The driver lost control of the SUV when he swerved to miss a deer.

The SUV entered east ditch and rolled.

Fritzemeier was transported to the hospital in Pratt. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.