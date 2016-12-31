Mary “Marie” M. Blaha, 92 of Salina passed away Friday, December 30, 2016. Marie was born February 4, 1924 in Tipton, to Nicholas and Barbara Schuetz.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Dwayne Blaha, 1995 and son; Mike Blaha, 2015.

Marie is survived by her sons; Rod (Irma) Blaha of Clifton, David (Kathy) Blaha of Leawood, 4 grandchildren; Emil Blaha, Amanda Blaha, Corissa Pierce and Isaac Blaha, one great-great grandson; Wylie B. Pierce, one niece; Barbara Sparks and two nephews; Bob Lundquist and Glenn Lundquist and a daughter-in-law; Robbie Blaha.

Visitation is at 10:00am, with funeral service beginning at 11:00am Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina. Burial will follow in the Bennington Cemetery at approximately 1:30pm.

Memorials will be determined at a later date, but maybe made out to the family in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

Morris Tabor, 87, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Kansas Veterans Home in Winfield. Morris was born May 8, 1929 in Homer, GA. to Roosevelt and Gracie Lee (Goss) Tabor.

Morris retired from the United States Army after serving 23 years. He served in the 555th Parachute Infantry “Triple Nickles,” Korean and Vietnam campaigns. Following his retirement, Morris became a parole officer for the State of Kansas for 24 years.

Morris was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife of 53 years; Arrelia “Rea” Tabor in 2002.

Survivors include his two daughters; Cheryl Tabor-Atkinson of Lawrence and Christina Tabor (Shelly Bobbett) of Lee’s Summit, MO., a sister; Mildred Heade of Ft. Washington, MD. and two grandchildren; Joshwa and Sarah Atkinson.

Per Morris’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be a private family service in the spring of 2017 with full military honors.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

Nila Mae Emmert, 92, of Russell, Kansas, died on

Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at the Main Street Manor in Russell.

Nila was born on September 19, 1924, in Esbon, Kansas, the daughter of John and Rose (Nebel) Kindler. She grew up in Esbon and graduated from Esbon High School in the class of 1942. She met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Billy Jay Emmert on May 04, 1947, in Mankato, Kansas. From this union they were blessed with two sons Larry and Kim. He preceded her in death on December 29, 1957, when her sons were ages 9 and 3 years old. As a single mother she raised her sons on her own and worked as a retail clerk and homemaker. She did not drive a car so she rode the City of Russell Transit Bus to get around town and sometime enjoyed riding the bus for fun. In her spare time she enjoyed singing, playing the piano, shopping, was a Russell Broncos fan and also enjoyed watching KC Royals, KC Chiefs, the Olympics and College basketball. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving family include her sons Larry Emmert of Russell, Kansas and Kim Emmert and wife Heidi of Maize, Kansas; and 2 grandchildren Derek and Avery Emmert.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her 2 brothers Lyle and Gail Kindler.

A memorial graveside service to celebrate Nila’s life will be held at the Russell City Cemetery with Pastor Roger Dennis officiating. Cremation has been selected by the family and inurnment will take place immediately following the memorial service. Memorials may be given to the Russell Ride Transit Bus Service and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell was in charge of the funeral service arrangements.



Leon W. Beagley, 74, of Russell, Kansas, passed away

Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Russell Regional Hospital in Russell.

Leon was born July 26, 1942 in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of William Edgar and Florence Gertrude (Rush) Beagley. He grew up on a farm near Geneseo, Kansas and attended country school. He then graduated from Geneseo High School. He worked a short time at the Lyons Salt Mine before enlisting. He served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. After his tour he returned to the Geneseo area.

Leon met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Margaret Marston on March 12, 1967 in Canton, Kansas. This union was blessed with two sons; David and Terry. They made their home in the Geneseo area.

After the war, Leon started working for the Geneseo Grain Company. He later started working for Clinton Oil as a pumper and when he retired he was a Foreman of production. Then Leon and his boys purchased a farm south of Wilson where he farmed and raised cattle. He also worked for White Energy in Russell for a short time. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, playing dominoes and cards with family and friends, and drinking coffee with his buddies. However he had a true passion in watching and playing with his grandchildren. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He was a life member of the Russell V.F.W. Post 6240.

Surviving family include his wife of 49 years, Margaret of the home; two sons, David Beagley (Natalie) and Terry Beagley (Lesah) all of Russell, Kansas; four grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Braden and Regan. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ermon Beagley.

Celebration of Leon’s Life will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 3, 2016, at Trinity United Methodist Church of Russell. Burial will follow at the Russell City Cemetery where Russell V.F.W. Post 6240 Honor Guard will be conducting Military Rites. Visitation will be Monday, January 2, 2016 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary from Noon to 8:00 PM, the family will be present to greet friends from 6 PM to 7 PM at the mortuary. A Memorial has been established with Trinity United Methodist Church. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.

Marie K. (Kronvall) Sloan, 87, of Ellsworth, Kansas and formerly of Dorrance, Kansas, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016 at the Ellsworth Good Samaritan Center in Ellsworth.

Marie was born October 2, 1929 in Sterling, Kansas, the daughter of Roy and Ina (Frederick) Kronvall. She grew up in Winona, Kansas and graduated from Winona High School. She then attended a year at Ft. Hays State.

Marie met, fell in love, and was united in marriage to Duane Sloan on May 1, 1949 in Winona. This union was blessed with two children; Jerry and Jolene. The Sloans made their home in Johnson, Grinnell, Assaria, Havilland, Lebanon, Quinter, Almena, Seneca, Lansing and Dorrance. Duane preceded her in death on October 19, 1985.

Marie was a devoted wife and homemaker. She also worked part time as a cosmologist. She was a member of the Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. She also belonged to the Dorrance Homemakers, Rebecca’s, Order of the Easter Star and EHU. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and playing cards.

Surviving family include her son, Jerry Sloan of Lawrence, Kansas; two brothers, Leroy Kronvall of Idaho and Norman Kronvall of Colorado; three grandchildren, Ginger Garcia, Shawn Coleman and Shane Coleman; and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter Jolene Scheele.

Celebration of Marie’s Life will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2016 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell with Pastor Michael Eurit officiating. A private burial will take place following the service. Visitation will be held Wednesday at the mortuary from 9:00 AM to Service Time. A Memorial has been established with Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.