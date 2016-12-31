Above normal temperatures are expected for Sunday and especially Monday with a significant cool down forecast for Tuesday. Light rain will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

New Year’s Day: A chance of sprinkles between noon and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.