Between December 8, 2016 at 6:30PM and December 9, 2016 at 7:00AM, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into Lang Diesel at 144 W. Farrelly Road, just south of Salina. Numerous items were reported stolen, including:

A Miller Specrum X-Treme plasma cutter

An Apple iPad

A Toughbook computer with mechanic’s proprietary software

A Tanaka chainsaw

Numerous mechanics tools, including Snap-On tools

Cash

Total loss and damage is estimated to be over $10,000.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.