Salina Crime Report December 30th

Police take a report of damage to a car between late Thursday night and early Friday morning. It appears that someone used a b-b gun to shatter windows on a 2008 Toyota Rav-4 owned by 18-year-old Haley Thomason . The car was parked in the 1600 block of Eaglecrest. The damage occurred between 11:30pm Thursday, and 4:30am Friday. Damage is estimated at $800.

