Patricia Joan Ritchey, 81 of Salina, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016. She was born May 24, 1935 in Salina, KS to Everett and Edith (Hankinson) Braden.

She retired in 1995 from Orschelin’s after 20 years

She was preceded in death by her parents; Everett and Edith Braden, her husband; Carl Ritchey, three brothers; Richard Braden, James Braden and Robert Lodermilk, a son-in-law; Rodney Randall and a granddaughter; Morgan Ritchey.

Survivors include her children; David W. Ritchey (Patty) of Kit Carson, CO., Linda J. (Noe) Ovalle and Cynthia S. Goben, both of Salina and Carla A. Glessner (Doug) of Wichita and a sister; Constance Menhusen (Albert) of Wamego, eight grandchildren 18 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, January 2, 2016 at the University United Methodist Church, 1509 S. Santa Fe, Salina from 6:00pm to 8:00-pm. Memorial service will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at the church. Inurnment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the church in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

John Marvin Heit, 88, of Dayton, OH, formerly of Salina,

passed away, Dec. 22, 2016. He was born Nov. 3, 1928

in Kansas City.

He worked at Dayton Typographic Service for 42 years

as a plant manager and was a WWII veteran serving

in the Army in the Aleutian Islands.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lee (Dandurand)

Heit, parents, Jack and Genevieve (Seitz) Heit, and

grandson, Jonathan May.

Survivors include his children: Sharon May, Jim, Jan

Bakke, Bill, Joe, Nancy Brown, and Chuck; brother,

Lorain Heit; 21 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass and inurnment will take place at a later

date in Tipton, KS. Memorials may be made to the

Jonathan May Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 42,

Tipton, KS 67485.

Marjorie R. Schreuder

(September 28, 1927 – December 28, 2016)