Patricia Joan Ritchey, 81 of Salina, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016. She was born May 24, 1935 in Salina, KS to Everett and Edith (Hankinson) Braden.
She retired in 1995 from Orschelin’s after 20 years
She was preceded in death by her parents; Everett and Edith Braden, her husband; Carl Ritchey, three brothers; Richard Braden, James Braden and Robert Lodermilk, a son-in-law; Rodney Randall and a granddaughter; Morgan Ritchey.
Survivors include her children; David W. Ritchey (Patty) of Kit Carson, CO., Linda J. (Noe) Ovalle and Cynthia S. Goben, both of Salina and Carla A. Glessner (Doug) of Wichita and a sister; Constance Menhusen (Albert) of Wamego, eight grandchildren 18 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, January 2, 2016 at the University United Methodist Church, 1509 S. Santa Fe, Salina from 6:00pm to 8:00-pm. Memorial service will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at the church. Inurnment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the church in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.
John Marvin Heit, 88, of Dayton, OH, formerly of Salina,
passed away, Dec. 22, 2016. He was born Nov. 3, 1928
in Kansas City.
He worked at Dayton Typographic Service for 42 years
as a plant manager and was a WWII veteran serving
in the Army in the Aleutian Islands.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lee (Dandurand)
Heit, parents, Jack and Genevieve (Seitz) Heit, and
grandson, Jonathan May.
Survivors include his children: Sharon May, Jim, Jan
Bakke, Bill, Joe, Nancy Brown, and Chuck; brother,
Lorain Heit; 21 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass and inurnment will take place at a later
date in Tipton, KS. Memorials may be made to the
Jonathan May Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 42,
Tipton, KS 67485.
Marjorie R. Schreuder
(September 28, 1927 – December 28, 2016)
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the Cawker City United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Church. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. Monday at the Cawker City United Methodist Church.
Howard E. “Chris” Christensen, 82, a lifetime McPherson County resident, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2016, surrounded by family at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was retired from NCRA where he worked in maintenance for 43 ½ years. Howard served in the U.S. Army from October 7, 1953 to October 6, 1955 during the Korean War.
Howard was born on October 29, 1934, in McPherson, KS, the son of Nels Christian and Vera Leone (Beam) Christensen. He graduated from McPherson High School. On January 17, 1964, Howard was united in marriage to Carol Sue Matlack in Burrton, KS.
He was a member of New Gottland Covenant Church.
Survivors include: wife, Sue of the home; three children, Daniel Christensen of Bradenton, FL, Darla (Shawn) Phillips of Wichita, KS, and Neil (Yeimar) Christensen of St. Louis, MO; two grandchildren, Katie Christensen of McPherson, KS and Erik Christensen of St. Louis, MO; extended family, Israel, Margarita, and Elizabeth Banuelos; and brother, Donald Edward Christensen of McPherson, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 5, at McPherson Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM at New Gottland Covenant Church with Rev. Richard Skar officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to New Gottland Covenant Church or Galva Senior Center in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.