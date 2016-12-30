NEOSHO COUNTY – One person died and three injured in an accident just before 3p.m. on Friday in Neosho County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Colorado driven by Trez Caleb Martinez, 17, Chanute, was northbound on U.S. 169 seven miles south of Chanute.

The vehicle rear-ended a 2007 Pontiac Vibe driven by Lee L. Heisz, 47, Portage, WI., that was stopped behind a 2005 Chevy 3500 driven by Chase Patrick Coomes, 17, Erie, that was stopped in the northbound lane of U.S. 169 awaiting to make a left turn onto 130th road.

The collision pushed the Pontiac into the ditch.

Heisz was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

A passenger in the Pontiac Heisz, Carol Lynn Heisz, 46, Portage, WI., was transported to Freeman Health System.

Martinez and Coomes were transported to Neosho Memorial Hospital.

Lee Heisz was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.