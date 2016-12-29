It’s on! The Smoky Hills Audubon Society Annual Christmas Bird Count was rescheduled due to weather, to be held on Monday, January 2. It’s your chance to get outdoors with friends and family, help the nation’s scientists and learn about birds while you help them out!

If you’d like to help in the morning, or all day, meet at Lakewood Discovery Center at 7:30 a.m. If you’d like to help in the afternoon only, meet at Lakewood Discovery Center at 12:30p.m. The day will end at 5:00p.m., with a chili dinner, identification of the best bird and tally.

After signing up in the morning or afternoon, you’ll be teamed with experienced birders. The survey includes a 15-mile diameter circle surrounding Salina, divided into smaller portions for group work. The information gathered will help scientists around the U.S. predict the overall bird population and how it’s impacted by climate and habitat changes.

You don’t have to be an expert on bird identification. As long as you can be eyes and ears to locate a bird someone in the group will attempt to count and identify them. Sometimes thousands are seen in one spot and other times birds are spotted one by one. There will be a half-hour lunch break at Lakewood Discovery Center from 12:00 – 12:30, which will be on your own. Remember, you can participate in the morning only, afternoon only, or all day! Dress appropriately for the weather.

It’s the Smoky Hills Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count, Monday, January 2, 7:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m., at Lakewood Discovery Center. Reservations are encouraged, but not required. To reserve your spot please call Dan Baffa at 620-271-8891 or Doug Rudick at 785-376-9082.