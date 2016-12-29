Dan E. Allen, 68, of Salina, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was born Aug.11, 1948, in Oakland, Calif., to Samuel and Texie Allen.

In his spare time, Dan enjoyed spending time with his veteran friends and going to “Old Vinyl Night” at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House.

Survivors include: his children, Jeni Gilley (Gene), of Parsons, Susan Shinkle (James), of El Dorado, Rebecca Powell (Johnny), of Salina, and a daughter in Phillips County; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and ex-wife, Wanda Wolfe.

There will be no services at this time.

Memorials may be made to Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Mary Alice Havel of Agenda, Kansas Age 88

Passed away on December 27, 2016 at Agenda, KS.

She was born January 1, 1928 at rural Agenda, KS, the daughter of Joe Huncovsky and Bertha (Kelley) Huncovsky

She was united in marriage to Clarence B. Havel on August 10, 1946.

She was preceded in death, by her parents, step father Ivan Boggs, one great grandson, Jesse McCoy, two sisters, Geneva and Letha,

two brothers, Don and Keith.

She is survived by her husband, Clarence B. Havel of Agenda, Kansas, two daughters, Pamela (Elden) Ninemire of Ozawkie, Kansas,

Sherry (Steven) Anderson of Agenda, Kansas, four granddaughters, Stacie McCoy, of Bella Vista, Arkansas and her Children, Jessie (Deceased),

Christian, Jacob, Caylie, Joseph, Shellie (Andy) Wedman of Olathe, Kansas and their children, Clarissa, William, Lily,

Danielle (Andy) Le Doux of Agenda, Kansas and their children, J.W, Jady, Ashley (Cole) Taylor of Osborne, Kansas and their children, Camrun, Teegun

Funeral services will be held, 10:30 AM. Monday, January 2, 2016, United Methodist Church, Agenda, Kansas

Interment will be in Agenda Cemetery, Agenda, Kansas

Memorials may be given to United Methodist Church, Agenda, KS, or Meadowlark Hospice

Friends may call on Sunday, January 1, 2017 from 1 PM to 8 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS, where

the family will receive friends from 7 PM to 8 PM Sunday.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Rosemary E. Malm, 83, of McPherson passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Enterprise Estates. Rosemary was born February 17, 1933 in Lindsborg, KS to the late Anton and Grace (Lane) Pearson.

Rosemary was a school teacher in the Lindsborg area for over 30 years. She was the widow of Norman Malm.

She is survived by daughter; Mary (Alan) Hildebrand of Junction City, KS and son, Jim (Sheila) Malm of Lindsborg, KS; grandchildren: Melissa (Brett) Reed, Rick Clark, Jacob Hildebrand, Adam Hildebrand, Caitlin Arvin, Kelsey Arvin, and Chad Arvin; great-grandchildren; Weston Reed and Chase Reed.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, and husband.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm , Wednesday, January 4th at Trinity United Methodist Church, 224 S. Main St., Lindsborg, KS with Pastor Roger Harmond officiating.

Cremation has been chosen. Visitation is Tuesday, January 3rd from 5pm-7pm at Christians Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Enterprise Estates in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N Washington, Lindsborg, Kansas.

Online condolences at www.ChristiansFuneralHome.com