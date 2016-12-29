Temperatures will remain above normal into Monday. However another arctic front is forecast move through on Monday, ushering in another round of very cold air. The warmest day will be Friday with highs across the area averaging in the mid 50s. The coldest day forecast is next Wednesday with a low around 10 and a high around 24.
Commenting Disclaimer
- Be respectful.
- Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
- Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
- Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole purpose of angering others will be removed.