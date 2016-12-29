The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

City General Services schedule for January 2nd

by Leave a Comment

Crews will be providing regularly scheduled sanitation collection on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Additionally, the landfill will be open
during its regular hours. However, the Household Hazardous Waste and General Services facilities will be closed.
If you have any questions concerning your collection schedule or these other facilities, please call General Services at 309-5750
for more information

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.