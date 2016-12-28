A Salina Police officer on patrol early Tuesday morning prevents the theft of a disabled vehicle in a storage lot of a construction company.

The officer went behind the K-Mart at 400 S. Broadway about 3:30am Tuesday morning, and found a red Ford F-250 with a flat bed trailer in the storage lot of Ferco Rental which is just north of K-Mart.

The lights on the truck were off until the officer approached, and the truck pulled away driving through the parking lots of K-Mart and Western Extralite before turning on to Armory Road. The driver tried to turn the truck around, but the trailer jackknifed . The male driver left the pickup and ran from the scene.

Police learned that the suspect was apparently trying to steal a disabled pickup inside the storage lot when the officer drove into the area.

A warrant is being issued for a known suspect in the case.