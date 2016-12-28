Alice V. Anderson, 96, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at McPherson Health and Rehab. She was a retired elementary and secondary school teacher, teaching in McPherson County and Wichita for nearly four decades.

Alice was born on April 11, 1920, in Pocomoke City, Maryland, the daughter of Vinal Everett and Susie (Morrisette) Hills. She graduated from Central College and McPherson College. Alice was united in marriage to Edwin T. Pyle, Sr. on December 7, 1945, and later married Wayne L. Anderson on March 27, 1964. Wayne preceded her in death on December 27, 1985.

She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene, Wichita and attended McPherson Free Methodist Church and New Hope Evangelical Church, McPherson.

Survivors include: three sons, E. Tom Pyle, Jr. and wife, Penny, of McPherson, KS, John T. Pyle, II and wife, Gloria, of El Dorado, KS, and William Everett “Bill” Pyle and wife, Kim, of Castle Pines, CO; sisters, Shirley Wilson of Wilmington, DE and Suzane Wright and husband, Larry, of Edmonds, WA; 21 grandchildren: Jill Mulnix, Tom III, Lora Stanley, David, Sarah Bratcher, Dan, Susanna Niccum, Chad, Christy Wilson, Joanna Mays, Simon, James & Joy Pyle from Tom; John III NE, James OD, Tiffany, & Naomi from John; Julie Ajemiam, Brian, Michelle, & Lauren Pyle from Bill; 49 great-grandchildren : John, Martha Dru Cowart, & Kathryn Mulnix from Jill & Brett Mulnix; Jack, Max, & Moira Pyle from Tom III and Liz; Derek, Jacob, Meghan Stanley, & Tyler from Lora and Darren Stanley; Andrew, Benjamin, Samuel, Grace Pyle, & Gabriel from David and Deedra; Noah, Jonah, Jaedon, Evelyn Bratcher, & Nathaniel from Sarah and Blaine Bratcher; Eli, Owen, & Jett from Dan and Natasha Pyle; Lylah & Ruby from Susanna and Brian Niccum; Isaiah, Aliana, Charis, Sophia, & Joseph from Chad and Kim Pyle; Walker, Jace, Alyssah & Zoey Wilson from Christy and Steve Wilson; Aliya and Jada Mays from Joanna and Jake Mays all from Tom; Quaid, Piper Pyle, Reeve, Reo Pyle from John III and Tian Pyle; Karlee & Rylee Pyle, Harrison, & Jackson from James OD and Heather Pyle; Savanna and Shawn from Tiffany and Rod Sullivant all from John; Kylee & Taylor Pyle, & Colton from Brian and Dawn all from ‘Bill’.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; three sisters, Bertha Hills, Beatrice Johnson, and Lily May Daniels; a daughter-in-law, Martha Pyle; and a grandson.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, December 30, at McPherson Free Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Griffith and Rev. Jim Keil officiating. A private burial will take place at Resthaven Cemetery, Wichita.

Memorial donations may be given to PACOP International Ltd. as Alice donated for water wells, books, and clothing to benefit relief projects in Kenya in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

George Fredrick Larson, 78 died December 27, 2016 in Minneapolis, KS. He was born on April 10, 1938 in Scandia, Kansas. The son of E. Howard and E. Velma (Henderson) Larson. George was raised in Miltonvale and graduated from Miltonvale High School in 1956. He married Lois Jean Yonally on November 23, 1958. George served in the US Army Reserves until 1963. He and Lois farmed in the Miltonvale community. He also did mechanical work and land leveling. George was a member of the Young Farmers Organization. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors:

Wife: Lois Jean Larson, Miltonvale, KS

Son: Brian and wife Linda Larson, El Dorado, KS

Son: Howard and wife Susan Larson, Andover, KS

Daughter: Lauralea and husband Dennis Cox, Milford, KS

Sister: Jean Lyne, Oak Hill, KS

5 Grandchildren, 4 Step-Grandchildren, 3 Great-grandchildren and 1 Step-Great-grandchild

Celebration of Life: 2-4 PM Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at F.C. Hill Memorial Wesleyan Church Fellowship Hall. Rev. Rex Fuller will speak at 2:30 PM

Memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Cloud County Resource Center c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St, Clay Center, KS 67432

Phyllis Ellen Graham died at age 86 Monday, December 26, 2016 at Brewster Health Care Nursing Facility in Topeka, Ks. She was born December 10, 1930 in Holly, Colorado, the daughter of Ray and Margaret (Phillips) Root. She lived in Chapman and graduated from Chapman High School. October 1, 1949 she was united in marriage to Glen Graham. Phyllis and Glen resided in Abilene for 41 years where they raised their three children. Phyllis worked as the chief baker at McKinley Elementary School for 30 plus years. Her life’s enjoyments were reading, sewing, baking, and spending time with her three grandchildren.

Survivors include Cyndi Hockenberger and her husband Barry of Topeka, Larry Graham and wife, Andrea of Topeka, Patty Graham, daughter-in-law of Abilene, three grandchildren, Michael Graham and wife Felicia of Mesa, Arizona, Taylor and Nicholas Graham of Topeka,

two great grandsons, Malcolm and Maxwell Graham of Mesa, Arizona.

She has two surviving brothers Kenneth Root of Chapman and Ron Root of Austin, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Glen, son Don, her sister Etta Norris, Donnie Root brother, Glen Root brother, and Harold Root brother.

Phyllis’ memorial service will be held at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene, Ks. Friday, December 30, 2016 at 10:30 am. Pastor Bryan Reeves, Grace Baptist Chruch, will officiate the service. Inurnment will follow at Indian Hills Cemetery in Chapman, Ks. A lunch will be served at the Grace Baptist Church in Chapman. Memorial contributions may be given to McKinley Elementary School, in Abilene Ks, which may be given or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Ks. 67410.

Ashley Warren Jones, 38, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 at his residence.

Ashley was born in McPherson, Kansas on March 11, 1978, a son of William Joseph Jones and Nancy Lu (Mapes) Jones.

Ashley Attended Roosevelt grade school, McPherson Middle School and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas in 1996. He then attended Central Christian College, McPherson and Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas.

He was a member of Kingdom Life Ministries Hesston, Kansas.

Ashley started working in construction with Stewart Ediger Construction Company, was a partner with JP Construction Company, and was currently the owner and operator of Ashcraft Construction Company, McPherson, Kansas.

Ashley enjoyed baseball all his life starting when he was in T-Ball, all the way through High School and into College, he also enjoyed the out-of-doors, hunting, fishing, and shooting his guns. He loved taking his boys with him camping, and to Royals Baseball games. Most recently he enjoyed going to State Fairs and playing all the games winning many large prizes for his boys. He also liked eating hot foods, the hotter the better and he won several competitions.

Ashley Warren Jones was united in marriage to Katie L. Jones on March 24, 2001 at McPherson, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in McPherson.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 15 years, Katie Jones, of McPherson, Kansas; his sons, Braedan Jones, and Grayson Jones, of McPherson, Kansas; his father, William Jones, of McPherson, Kansas; his siblings, Elaine C. Ryder, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Cynthia E Jones, of Bella Vista, Arkansas Aubrey W. Jones and his wife Jaimee, of Belton, Missouri; several nieces and nephews, uncles and Aunt, other relatives and a host of friends.

Ashley was preceded in death by his Mother Nancy Lu (Mapes) Jones.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday January 1, 2017 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home, McPherson.

The funeral service will be held at Kingdom Life Ministries, Hesston, Kansas, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2nd, 2017 with Pastor Scott Miller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ashley Jones Family Fund and can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460 or can go online to www.gofundme.com/ash-jones-family.

Albert A. “Popeye” Appel, 89, passed away December 28, 2016. He was born May 8, 1927 in Bushton, KS, to Ethel (Baker) and Adolph Appel.

Albert married Constance

Redding at the Salem Methodist Church near Bushton, on February 28, 1955. He was a manager at different area Co-ops for many years, a member of the VFW and American Legion, and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Ellsworth. He also served his country in the US Navy during WWII.

Albert is survived by his wife, Constance Appel of Ellsworth; son, Jon Appel (Sheri) of Manhattan; son, Adam Appel of Stillwater, OK; and grandchildren, Jared, Logan, Aaron, and Adylee. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ethelyn and Myrtle; and brothers, Arlos and Elmer.

Visitation: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral service: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at First United Methodist Church, Ellsworth, with burial following in the Bushton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth County Senior Center, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Robert C. “Bob” Bigler, 79, of Lindsborg passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Huthcinson Region Medical Center.

Bob was born October 23, 1937 in Green, KS, to the late Charles O. and Lavona (Lind) Bigler.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a truck driver.

Survivors include his wife Connie, of the home; step daughters, Stacy Van Blaricon of Lindsborg and Cara Hubbard of Lindsborg, KS; granddaughters, Alyx (Caden) Shaw of Windom, KS, Kayci Veh of Lindsborg, KS, and Dani Van Blaricon of Topeka, KS; grandsons, Scott Peterson and Spencer Peterson; as well as numerous great-grandchildren.

Bob is preceded in death his parents, daughter, Bobbie Peterson, and step son-in-law, Craig Van Blaricon.

Cremation has been chosen. Memorial services will be held at Christians Funeral Home, at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2017.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reno County Hospice or the American Cancer Soiety. Memorials may be sent in care of Chrisitans Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

Ruth Ann Benander, 86, of Russell, Kansas, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at the Russell Regional Hospital.

Ruth was born on August 29, 1930, in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of Henry E. and Dorothy (Eels) Pierce. She grew up in Alliance, Ohio, and graduated from Alliance High School. She worked as a silk finisher for a dry cleaning company. She met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Jack Benander on May 31, 1991, in Denton, Texas. She attended the Baptist Church and was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She enjoyed taking care of her cats and dogs and spending time with her family.

Surviving family include her husband Jack of Russell, Kansas; daughter Judy DeSilva (Ken) of Pawnee, Illinois, son Robert Kunkel (Melva) and daughter Tara Wass all of Denton, Texas and son Michael McFadden of Roundrock, Texas and 6 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Gerald Kunkle, brother Henry A. Pierce and sister Hazel Pierce.

A memorial service to celebrate Ruth’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, January 05, 2017, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell with Pastor Richard Forbes officiating. Cremation has been selected by the family and inurnment of the cremains will take place at the Russell City Cemetery immediately following the memorial service. Memorials may be given to the V.F.W. Auxiliary Scholarship Fund and may be sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.

Isabelle D. (Brack) Untereiner, 84, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Golden Living Center in Wilson, Kansas.

Isabelle was born November 10, 1932, in Otis, Kansas, the daughter of Samuel and Elma (Dumler) Brack. Her father worked in the oil fields, so they moved around during her childhood years, living in rural Wilson, Dorrance, Susank and Otis. They moved to Russell during her high school years.

Isabelle met, fell in love, and was united in marriage to Frank W. Untereiner on June 24, 1951 in Milberger, Kansas. This union was blessed with five children; Margaret, Frank, Carl, Sharon and Sarah. They made their home in Russell. Frank preceded her in death on May 27, 2008.

Isabelle was a devoted wife and homemaker. She was a babysitter, waitress, and worked at the church. She was very active in the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts when her children were young. She also was a 4-H leader. She enjoyed doing crafts, making quilts, and creating doll and baby clothes.

Surviving family include her two daughters, Sharon Herbel (Robert Nondorf) of Russell, Kansas and Sarah Younger of Olmitz, Kansas; two sons, Frank Untereiner, Jr. of Russell, Kansas and Carl Untereiner of Leavenworth, Kansas; brothers, Melvin Brack of Mountain Home, Arkansas and LaVern Brack of Escondido, California; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank, and daughter

Margaret.

Celebration of Isabelle’s Life will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, December 30, 2016 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell. A private burial will take place later. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A memorial has been established with St. John Lutheran Church. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.