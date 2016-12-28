All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

I was brought to the shelter and released due a child’s allergies. I’m 12 years old and I’ll call myself FLUFFY rather than FAT, but in all honesty, I’m overweight. I’m so overweight that I’ve got troubles doing the kitty cleaning so your hands brushing me will feel very good. Matter of fact, I will start making some funny movements in excitement of being petted. My owners told the shelter that I’m litter box trained, good around kids, I’ve done fine around dogs and I’m front declawed. If you’re looking for an older, Fat cat that will lay around, come to the shelter and meet me.

