The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Woman charged with hitting man with crowbar

by Leave a Comment

An argument ended Christmas Day with the arrest of a 48-year-old woman on requested charges of aggravated battery.

Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney said officers were sent to a home in the 900 block of Gypsum around 2:30pm Sunday afternoon on the report of a disturbance.

31-year-old James French called police after Mary A. Canaday allegedly began hitting him with a crowbar during an argument. French did have an abrasion on his arm.

Canaday was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, when officers found a small amount of meth in a pocket.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.