An argument ended Christmas Day with the arrest of a 48-year-old woman on requested charges of aggravated battery.

Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney said officers were sent to a home in the 900 block of Gypsum around 2:30pm Sunday afternoon on the report of a disturbance.

31-year-old James French called police after Mary A. Canaday allegedly began hitting him with a crowbar during an argument. French did have an abrasion on his arm.

Canaday was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, when officers found a small amount of meth in a pocket.