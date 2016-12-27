Salina Police are investigating a report of employee theft. $572 is missing from the deposit of the McDonald’s, 2236 Planet Avenue. The theft reportedly took place the evening of December 23rd.

_

A Salina man reports the theft of his car. Chase Betzner says his 2015 black Nissian Versa was taken while parked at the Quality Inn, 2110 W. Crawford between 4:30am-6:30pm on December 23rd. The license plate is Kansas 188-KCU. The keys were not in the car. The loss is placed at $11,500.

_

Several windows were broken out at a Salina convenience store between Saturday and Monday mornings. A total of three 4’X 6′ windows were broken at Rod’s, 1401 S. Santa Fe. Damage is estimated at $1,500.

_

A 42″ plasma TV is stolen in a home burglary Monday. Christopher Runer says someone forced open a window to gain entry to his home in the 300 block of E. Beloit between 4:30am-6:15pm. Loss and Damage is placed at $550.