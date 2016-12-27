Roger graduated from Jewell High School in 1967 and Kansas State University in 1971. He was united in marriage to his love, Barbara Ann Willmeth on May 20, 1971, in Manhattan.

Roger was honored to be a member of the Kansas State University FarmHouse Chapter.

Roger’s passion for his faith, family and farming defined his mission.

Roger was greeted into Heaven by his parents, Clark and Lois Oplinger.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Jewell and Manhattan; his children, Kory Oplinger of Denver, CO, Ky Zenger (Todd) of Wamego, Kaely Jackson (Jamaal) of Minneapolis, Luke Oplinger of Jewell, and Ashley Swisher (Keir) of Bennington; his grandchildren, Carson, Dawson, Teagan, Braeden, Camron, Madex and Rowen; his siblings, Pat Zentz (Ron), Ed Oplinger (Kathy), Jim Oplinger (Phyllis) and Becky Loomis (Bill); and his in-laws, Bob and Pat Willmeth.

As a distinct visionary in the farming industry, Roger felt blessed by the Lord to farm ground in Jewell, Kiowa and Sherman Counties in partnership with his son-in-law, Todd. His classic sense of humor made those around him smile and he challenged everyone he met to think bigger. Roger was always willing to enthusiastically point out areas of improvement to officials and referees during his children’s, his grandchildren’s and Kansas State University athletic events!

Roger believed and lived by these words: “If we meet and you forget me, you have lost nothing; but if you meet Jesus Christ and forget Him, you have lost everything.”

Visitation will be held at Spring Creek Family Farms, 2220 G. Road, Jewell, on Wednesday, December 28 from 3:00-7:00pm with the family present. Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Thursday, December 29 at 2:00pm with a dinner reception following at the Jewell High School Gymnasium. Burial will be in Wallace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the FarmHouse Foundation c/o Kansas State Chapter or the Trinity United Methodist Church.

, 79, of Salina, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was born May 4, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of Christopher and Anna (Zangla) Rectenwald.He was united in marriage to Thelma Detmer on Dec. 1, 1963.

He was in the United States Air Force from 1955-1963; worked 25 years (1965-1990) for Saline County Emergency Management, King Chemical, 1990-1993, and Midwest Business Machines, 1993-1999. During retirement, he worked part time at Target.

He was a member of the Optimist Club and Elks Club, serving in various roles. He served on different boards at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Salina. He was an avid supporter of Boy Scouts of America in Salina.

He is survived by: his wife, Thelma Rectenwald, of Salina; sons, Mike Rectenwald (Nancy), of Salina, and Martin Rectenwald (Mary), of New Alexandria, Pa.; five grandchildren, Derrick, Christopher, Justin, Renee and Brandon; and one great-grandchild, Taytum.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Salina. Inurnment will be private. There will be no visitation as cremation was chosen.

Memorials maybe made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Peggy June Fletcher was born December 26, 1947 near Chapman the daughter of Emil and Gladys (Engstrom) Jaderborg. Peggy graduated from Chapman High School and enjoyed gardening and growing flowers.

On December 17, 1983 she married William “Bill” Fletcher in Elmo. Peggy was a secretary and bookkeeper for CO-OP, Boyd Brothers, Frontier Estates, and for the Brown Memorial Foundation where she was also a trustee.

Peggy passed away Sunday, December 25, 2017 at her home in Abilene at the age of 68. She is survived by her loving husband Bill of the home; her step daughter Lynn Derry and her husband James of Wichita; her step sons David Fletcher and his wife Jill of Wichita; her brother Larry Jaderborg of Abilene; and 4 grandchildren Riley and Reagan Fletcher, and Allie and Ryan Derry. She was preceded in death by her sister Thelma Jean Bardessono and her parents.

Peggy’s family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Bethlehem (Swedish) Cemetery east of Enterprise with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County or to Assistance Dogs and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.

Martha J. Wogomon, age 84, of Concordia, died Wed., Dec. 21, 2016 at Sunset Nursing Home, Concordia, KS. It was Martha’s wishes to be cremated and there be no local services.

FLORENCE – Alta Mae Savage, age 93, passed away December 25, 2016, at Marion Assisted Living, Marion, Kansas. She was born March 24, 1923, in Florence, Kansas. She was the daughter of Samuel and Florence (Piper) Robinson. After college, where she received her Bachelor’s degree, she taught school for several years. On February 24, 1950, she was united in marriage to Loyd Savage. She was blessed in marriage to become mother to his children, Howard and Brad. They were further blessed with four more sons: Ray, Rex, Randy and Ron. She was a faithful woman devout to her church, her family and her farm. She was active in the Christian Church of Florence, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband Loyd, her son Howard, and brothers: Robert Robinson and Ross Robinson. She is loving survived by her sons: Brad Savage of Peabody, Ray Savage and wife Susan of Peabody, Rex Savage and wife Carolyn of Florence, Randy Savage and wife Kelli of Florence, and Ron Savage and wife Becky of Florence; sisters Betty Williams of Florence, and Ruth Udder of Texas; 7 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2016, at the Christian Church of Florence. A Private Inurnment will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Christian Church of Florence, in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion, KS, 66861. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

LaVonne F. Williams, 81, of Galva, KS, passed away at 6:40 am, Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 while in the company of family members, at Cedars House, McPherson.

LaVonne was born in McPherson, Kansas on March 25, 1935, a daughter of Mayme Elizabeth (Rump) and Lee Chester Smith.

LaVonne attended 2 country schools near Groveland, Kansas, and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas in 1952.

She was a member of Galva Christian Church Galva, where she played piano, taught Sunday school and was the Junior Choir Leader for many years.

LaVonne was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. Though the years she worked as a secretary for W.R. Mill and Galva Grain and Feed, ran the Williams’ Bait Shop and sold watermelons, drove the school bus for years for the Canton/Galva School District, and was a bookkeeper for Galva Lumber until her retirement.

LaVonne was a member of the Helpful Neighbors Club and Extension Homemakers Unit. She enjoyed, reading, working in her flower and vegetable gardens, was a great cook, baker, and canner, drove the tractor and raised, plucked, and fried chickens. She was very proud of her children and was especially fond of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

LaVonne F. Smith was united in marriage to Lowell D. Williams on April 9, 1954, Groveland Christian Church, Groveland, Kansas.

She is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Lowell Williams, of Galva, Kansas; her children, Carol Gross and her husband Stan, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, Wayne Williams and his wife Valerie, of Galva, Kansas, Diana Koehn and her husband Tim, of Galva, Kansas, and Raymond Williams, of Galva, Kansas; her 9 grandchildren, Jeff Gross and wife Allison, Mike Gross and wife Holly, Stacey Nyquist and husband Mark, Jamie Colgin and husband Kenneth, Brandon Koehn, Sheri Thompson and husband Chris, Lynn Nightingale and husband Aaron, Shane Williams, Shannon Wescott and husband Matt; her 8 great-grandchildren, Carter and Keira Gross, Nate and Macy Nyquist, Deacon Colgin, Koby Koehn, Lillian Nightingale, Chace Wescott; nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Paul Smith.

Memorial service will be held at Galva Christian Church, Galva, Kansas, at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30th, 2016 with Reverend Tripp Edwards officiating.

private family graveside will be at the Empire Cemetery Galva, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Galva Christian Church or the Cedars House 803 and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

