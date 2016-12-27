He was in the United States Air Force from 1955-1963; worked 25 years (1965-1990) for Saline County Emergency Management, King Chemical, 1990-1993, and Midwest Business Machines, 1993-1999. During retirement, he worked part time at Target.
He was a member of the Optimist Club and Elks Club, serving in various roles. He served on different boards at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Salina. He was an avid supporter of Boy Scouts of America in Salina.
He is survived by: his wife, Thelma Rectenwald, of Salina; sons, Mike Rectenwald (Nancy), of Salina, and Martin Rectenwald (Mary), of New Alexandria, Pa.; five grandchildren, Derrick, Christopher, Justin, Renee and Brandon; and one great-grandchild, Taytum.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Salina. Inurnment will be private. There will be no visitation as cremation was chosen.
Memorials maybe made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Peggy June Fletcher was born December 26, 1947 near Chapman the daughter of Emil and Gladys (Engstrom) Jaderborg. Peggy graduated from Chapman High School and enjoyed gardening and growing flowers.
On December 17, 1983 she married William “Bill” Fletcher in Elmo. Peggy was a secretary and bookkeeper for CO-OP, Boyd Brothers, Frontier Estates, and for the Brown Memorial Foundation where she was also a trustee.
Peggy passed away Sunday, December 25, 2017 at her home in Abilene at the age of 68. She is survived by her loving husband Bill of the home; her step daughter Lynn Derry and her husband James of Wichita; her step sons David Fletcher and his wife Jill of Wichita; her brother Larry Jaderborg of Abilene; and 4 grandchildren Riley and Reagan Fletcher, and Allie and Ryan Derry. She was preceded in death by her sister Thelma Jean Bardessono and her parents.
Peggy’s family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Bethlehem (Swedish) Cemetery east of Enterprise with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County or to Assistance Dogs and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Martha J. Wogomon, age 84, of Concordia, died Wed., Dec. 21, 2016 at Sunset Nursing Home, Concordia, KS. It was Martha’s wishes to be cremated and there be no local services.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
FLORENCE – Alta Mae Savage, age 93, passed away December 25, 2016, at Marion Assisted Living, Marion, Kansas. She was born March 24, 1923, in Florence, Kansas. She was the daughter of Samuel and Florence (Piper) Robinson. After college, where she received her Bachelor’s degree, she taught school for several years. On February 24, 1950, she was united in marriage to Loyd Savage. She was blessed in marriage to become mother to his children, Howard and Brad. They were further blessed with four more sons: Ray, Rex, Randy and Ron. She was a faithful woman devout to her church, her family and her farm. She was active in the Christian Church of Florence, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband Loyd, her son Howard, and brothers: Robert Robinson and Ross Robinson. She is loving survived by her sons: Brad Savage of Peabody, Ray Savage and wife Susan of Peabody, Rex Savage and wife Carolyn of Florence, Randy Savage and wife Kelli of Florence, and Ron Savage and wife Becky of Florence; sisters Betty Williams of Florence, and Ruth Udder of Texas; 7 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2016, at the Christian Church of Florence. A Private Inurnment will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Christian Church of Florence, in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion, KS, 66861. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
LaVonne F. Williams, 81, of Galva, KS, passed away at 6:40 am, Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 while in the company of family members, at Cedars House, McPherson.
LaVonne was born in McPherson, Kansas on March 25, 1935, a daughter of Mayme Elizabeth (Rump) and Lee Chester Smith.
LaVonne attended 2 country schools near Groveland, Kansas, and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas in 1952.
She was a member of Galva Christian Church Galva, where she played piano, taught Sunday school and was the Junior Choir Leader for many years.
LaVonne was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. Though the years she worked as a secretary for W.R. Mill and Galva Grain and Feed, ran the Williams’ Bait Shop and sold watermelons, drove the school bus for years for the Canton/Galva School District, and was a bookkeeper for Galva Lumber until her retirement.
LaVonne was a member of the Helpful Neighbors Club and Extension Homemakers Unit. She enjoyed, reading, working in her flower and vegetable gardens, was a great cook, baker, and canner, drove the tractor and raised, plucked, and fried chickens. She was very proud of her children and was especially fond of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
LaVonne F. Smith was united in marriage to Lowell D. Williams on April 9, 1954, Groveland Christian Church, Groveland, Kansas.
She is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Lowell Williams, of Galva, Kansas; her children, Carol Gross and her husband Stan, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, Wayne Williams and his wife Valerie, of Galva, Kansas, Diana Koehn and her husband Tim, of Galva, Kansas, and Raymond Williams, of Galva, Kansas; her 9 grandchildren, Jeff Gross and wife Allison, Mike Gross and wife Holly, Stacey Nyquist and husband Mark, Jamie Colgin and husband Kenneth, Brandon Koehn, Sheri Thompson and husband Chris, Lynn Nightingale and husband Aaron, Shane Williams, Shannon Wescott and husband Matt; her 8 great-grandchildren, Carter and Keira Gross, Nate and Macy Nyquist, Deacon Colgin, Koby Koehn, Lillian Nightingale, Chace Wescott; nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Paul Smith.
Memorial service will be held at Galva Christian Church, Galva, Kansas, at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30th, 2016 with Reverend Tripp Edwards officiating.
private family graveside will be at the Empire Cemetery Galva, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Galva Christian Church or the Cedars House 803 and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
David’s mother died when he was seven years old, and he and his brothers were raised by their stepmother, Gertrude, and their father, a farmer and a minister in the Ivester Church of the Brethren. Galen was a fine singer, and so were his sons—Wayne, Lyle, Miles, David, and Ellis—who sang together as the Albright Brothers all their lives. One memorable performance in their youth was in a revival meeting where Billy Sunday preached.
David sang to his bride, Anna Mae Metzler, during their wedding ceremony and through their 70 years together. Their children, Mary Nell Hoover (Marlin), James Yaussy Albright (Kim), Catherine Stover (Philip), John (Margaret), Mark, Peter (Sheri), and Matthew, grew up preacher’s kids. After McPherson College, David graduated from Bethany Theological Seminary and was ordained a Church of the Brethren minister. Pastorates were in Cerro Gordo, Illinois; La Verne, California (minister of music); Nampa, Idaho; Fort Wayne, Indiana (Beacon Heights and Agape congregations); and Newton, Kansas; and there were interim pastorates well into David’s retirement.
David was on the music faculty of Elizabethtown College, Pennsylvania, for three years. He used music in his sermons. He sang the tenor arias in Handel’s “Messiah”; he sang in a barbershop quartet in Nampa with his brother Ellis. He was a fun and inspirational campfire leader, and he loved singing in the Mennonite Men’s Chorus in Wichita, Kansas, in his 80s.
A conscientious objector in World War II, Dave worked always for peace, civil rights, and social justice. In 1963 he joined African-American ministerial colleagues and others from Fort Wayne to attend the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where he stood near the stage as Martin Luther King Jr. spoke. He and Anne were active in People for Peace in Kansas.
All his life, Dave was an athlete and an artist. Everyone in the extended family received birthday and anniversary cards created by Dad/Daddy/Grandpa. He loved state fairs. It is thanks to their parents and especially their father that the seven Albright siblings grew up singing and playing music; working for peace and justice; loving the West and national and state parks; camping; watching birds; fishing and loving those who obsess about fishing; and seeing the beauty in finding a really good rock.
A memorial service is planned for January 28, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the McPherson Church of the Brethren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be given to the Burton and Mabel Metzler Scholarship at McPherson College or Heifer International.