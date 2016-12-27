The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Man makes down payment for car with bad checks

by Leave a Comment

A 36-year-old Salina man is arrested on requested charges of Forgery and Theft for trying to buy a car from a dealership with bad checks.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney said Ronald Hockett purchased a 2016 Nissan Versa from Marshall Motors, 3500 S. 9th on December 8th, and wrote a personal check for $2,200. The check was written on an account that was closed.

On December 17th Hockett gave Marshall Motors a cashiers check in the amount of $2.700. It was a counterfeit check. The dealership contacted police and Hockett was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the Saline County Jail.

Officers recovered and returned the car to the dealership.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.