A 36-year-old Salina man is arrested on requested charges of Forgery and Theft for trying to buy a car from a dealership with bad checks.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney said Ronald Hockett purchased a 2016 Nissan Versa from Marshall Motors, 3500 S. 9th on December 8th, and wrote a personal check for $2,200. The check was written on an account that was closed.

On December 17th Hockett gave Marshall Motors a cashiers check in the amount of $2.700. It was a counterfeit check. The dealership contacted police and Hockett was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the Saline County Jail.

Officers recovered and returned the car to the dealership.