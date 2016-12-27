STAFFORD COUNTY – A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 8:30p.m. on Monday in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Saturn 2-door passenger vehicle driven by Alexandra M. Wheeler, 18, Haysville, was eastbound on NE 140th Street 12 miles north of St. John.

The vehicle struck a dead deer in the roadway. The driver lost control of the vehicle. It entered the ditch and rolled several times.

Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Minnis Chapel.

Passenger in the Saturn Riley, Allure N. Riley, 17, Larned and Christopher D, Reed, 30, Wichita, were transported to the Great Bend Regional Medical Center.

Riley was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.