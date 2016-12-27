IRVING, Texas – Kansas freshman guard Josh Jackson has been named the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week in a vote by a media panel which covers the league, the conference announced Tuesday.

In Kansas’ lone game last week, a 71-53 win at UNLV on Dec. 22, Jackson scored 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting with nine rebounds and two blocked shots. The Detroit native provided the spark for KU in the first half, scoring 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

A two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honoree this season, Jackson is the first Jayhawk to be selected as both player and newcomer of the week in the same season since Ben McLemore in 2012-13. Jackson joins senior guard Frank Mason III in receiving Big 12 Player of the Week honors this season. Mason has earned the accolade twice (Nov. 16 and Dec. 12).

Jackson leads all Big 12 freshmen with 15.6 points per game in 2016-17. He has led KU in scoring each of the last two games and three times this season. Jackson’s 6.5 rebounds per game average is first on the KU team and ninth in the Big 12.

No. 3/3 Kansas (11-1) will travel to TCU (11-1) in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams on Friday, Dec. 30. The game will start at 8 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN2.