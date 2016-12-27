LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a morning practice, the Kansas men’s basketball team turned into instructors to more than 550 youth at its annual holiday clinic Tuesday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse.

Goals were lowered for the boys and girls whose ages ranged from first through sixth grades. After the groups broke up according to age, the clinicians worked on fundamental instruction from current KU players, coaches and staff in Allen Fieldhouse, the basketball practice gym and Horejsi Family Athletic Center.

“It’s fun every year,” said Kansas assistant coach Norm Roberts, describing the event. “It’s a fun time for our guys to get out and get engaged. The kids are coming off the holiday, so they are excited. It’s a great time for everybody.”

Following the instruction part of the clinic, which included dribbling and shooting, the campers were able to get autographs from the Jayhawks.

“We want our players to be out there and engaged,” Roberts said. “In reality, the coaches don’t run this clinic, our players do.”

Unfortunately, KU head coach Bill Self was under the weather and was not able to participate due to feeling contagious.