On December 24, 2016 at approximately 8:15 p.m., a white male entered Target, 2939 Market Place and attempted to steal a shopping cart full of items. When confronted by store personnel, the person ran from the store and entered into a lighter green possibly F-150 truck.

The truck fled from a police officer going southbound on Ohio before the officer terminated the pursuit.

The male is described as white, approximately 6’4”, short dirty blonde hair, short and scruffy beard, wearing a black ball cap, camouflage jacket and blue jeans. He also walked with a slight limp.

Please contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS if you know the identity of this person.

Salina Police Case number 2016-43851