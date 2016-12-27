AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl

Kansas State vs. Texas A&M

Date: Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Location: Houston, Texas

Stadium: NRG Stadium (72,220)

Series: Texas A&M Leads, 8-7

TV: ESPN

Dave Flemming (Play-by-Play)

Jesse Palmer (Analyst)

Laura Rutledge (Sidelines)

K-State Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com

Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play)

Stan Weber (Analyst)

Matt Walters (Sidelines)

National Radio: ESPN Radio

Bill Rosinski (Play-by-Play)

David Norrie (Analyst)

Ian Fitzsimmons (Sidelines)

Sirius Satellite Radio Ch. 80, XM Satellite Radio Ch. 80

Twitter Updates: @kstatesports, @kstate_gameday, @KStateFB

CATS FACE AGGIES IN BIG 12/SEC SHOWDOWN

• Following its fourth eight-win regular season in the last six years that was highlighted by a 5-1 mark in the second half of the 2016 campaign, Kansas State received its 20th bowl berth all-time and 18th under head coach Bill Snyder as the Wildcats will face former Big 12 rival Texas A&M in the 2016 AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

• Of K-State’s 20 total bowl appearances all-time, 18 of those have come in the last 23 seasons.

• The Wildcats are looking to better their 7-12 record in bowl games, including a 7-10 mark under Snyder.

• All told, K-State has traveled to bowl games in seven different states with Texas (3-Cotton, 2-Alamo, 2-Texas) and Arizona (3-Fiesta, 3-Copper/Insight/Buffalo Wild Wings) being the most frequent destinations.