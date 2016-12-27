AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl
Kansas State vs. Texas A&M
Date: Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
Location: Houston, Texas
Stadium: NRG Stadium (72,220)
Series: Texas A&M Leads, 8-7
TV: ESPN
Dave Flemming (Play-by-Play)
Jesse Palmer (Analyst)
Laura Rutledge (Sidelines)
K-State Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com
Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play)
Stan Weber (Analyst)
Matt Walters (Sidelines)
National Radio: ESPN Radio
Bill Rosinski (Play-by-Play)
David Norrie (Analyst)
Ian Fitzsimmons (Sidelines)
Sirius Satellite Radio Ch. 80, XM Satellite Radio Ch. 80
Twitter Updates: @kstatesports, @kstate_gameday, @KStateFB
CATS FACE AGGIES IN BIG 12/SEC SHOWDOWN
• Following its fourth eight-win regular season in the last six years that was highlighted by a 5-1 mark in the second half of the 2016 campaign, Kansas State received its 20th bowl berth all-time and 18th under head coach Bill Snyder as the Wildcats will face former Big 12 rival Texas A&M in the 2016 AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
• Of K-State’s 20 total bowl appearances all-time, 18 of those have come in the last 23 seasons.
• The Wildcats are looking to better their 7-12 record in bowl games, including a 7-10 mark under Snyder.
• All told, K-State has traveled to bowl games in seven different states with Texas (3-Cotton, 2-Alamo, 2-Texas) and Arizona (3-Fiesta, 3-Copper/Insight/Buffalo Wild Wings) being the most frequent destinations.