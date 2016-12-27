IRVING, Texas – After a career-best performance in the final nonconference game of the season, redshirt sophomore McKenzie Calvert was named Co-Big 12 Player of the Week, as voted on by a media panel on Tuesday afternoon.

The weekly accolade is the first Big 12 honor for Calvert and second conference award in her career. Calvert was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week during her rookie campaign at USC. Calvert is the first Jayhawk to earn Big 12 weekly honors since the 2014-15 season.

Calvert led Kansas to a 90-84 victory over UC Riverside with a career-high 30 points behind a 12-of-20 (.600) shooting from the floor. Calvert’s career night paced KU’s offense as she led all scorers. Calvert’s 30 points marked the first time a Jayhawk netted 30 since Chelsea Gardner reached the same feat against Alabama in 2014.

Calvert’s 60 percent field goal percentage marked the second game in a row to connect on 50 percent of her shots when recording 10 or more attempts. The Schertz, Texas native also converted 60 percent (3-of-5) of her attempts from long range.

Additionally, Calvert grabbed five boards and dished out two assists, while recording three steals, one shy of her season-high mark. Calvert leads Kansas in double-digit scoring efforts with seven this season.