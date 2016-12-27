Kansas Wesleyan University is pleased to present the 2017 KWU International Music Festival, Wednesday, January 25 – Sunday, January 29, in collaboration with the Salina Symphony. Regional students and musicians will enjoy two days of master classes and performances featuring 7 world-renowned guest artists, KWU string and piano faculty, and the Kansas Wesleyan String Orchestra. Concerts and recitals are free and open to the public, except the Salina Symphony concert — tickets can be purchased through the Stiefel Theatre Box Office (785-823-8309). The master classes may also be observed for free. All events will be held in the Hall of the Pioneers, Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts and Kansas State University.
Full Festival Schedule:
Wednesday January 25, noon-2 p.m.
Violin & Violoncello Master Class (Kansas State University)
Tina Bouey, Violin
Steven Doane, Violoncello
Wednesday January 25, 6 p.m.
International Festival Faculty Recital (Sams Chapel)
Tina Bouey, Veronique Mathieu — Violin
Anna Sorokina — Viola
Steven Doane, Jesse Henkensiefken — Cello
Tatiana Tessman — Piano
Program: Schubert — “String Quintet in C Major” and more
Thursday, January 26, 1 p.m.
KWU Master Classes (Pioneer Hall)
Cora Copper — Violin, Chamber Music
Steven Doane — Violoncello, Chamber Music
Margaret Marco — Oboe, Chamber Music
Sasha Gee Enegren — Bassoon, Entrepreneurialism
Friday, January 27, 7 p.m.
International Festival Orchestra and yMusic Concert (Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts) — Tickets: $25, $18; students and teachers, two-for one; KWU students and faculty get in free with I.D. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the Stiefel Box Office (785-823-8309)
KWU International Music Festival Orchestra
yMusic
Jesse Henkensiefken — Conductor
Cora Copper — Violin Soloist
Steven Doane — Violoncello Soloist
Margaret Marco — Oboe Soloist
Sasha Gee Engren — Bassoon Soloist
Program: Haydn – “Sinfonia Concertante in B-flat Major,” Mozart – “Symphony No. 29 in A Major”
Saturday, January 28, 4 p.m.
Piano Concerti Concert (Christ Cathedral)
KWU International Music Festival Orchestra
Jesse Henkensiefken – Conductor
Yu-Fang Han, Hannah Janzen, Landon Wilson – Piano Soloists
Program: Haydn – “Piano Concerto No. 11 in D Major,” Beethoven – “Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major”
Sunday, January 29, 4 p.m.
Salina Symphony: Classical Masterworks Concert (Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts) — tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or 785-827-1998
Steven Doane — Violoncello Soloist
Program: Kodaly Dances Galanta, Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Dvorak Cello Concerto in B Minor