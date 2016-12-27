Kansas Wesleyan University is pleased to present the 2017 KWU International Music Festival, Wednesday, January 25 – Sunday, January 29, in collaboration with the Salina Symphony. Regional students and musicians will enjoy two days of master classes and performances featuring 7 world-renowned guest artists, KWU string and piano faculty, and the Kansas Wesleyan String Orchestra. Concerts and recitals are free and open to the public, except the Salina Symphony concert — tickets can be purchased through the Stiefel Theatre Box Office (785-823-8309). The master classes may also be observed for free. All events will be held in the Hall of the Pioneers, Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts and Kansas State University.

Full Festival Schedule:

Wednesday January 25, noon-2 p.m.

Violin & Violoncello Master Class (Kansas State University)

Tina Bouey, Violin

Steven Doane, Violoncello

Wednesday January 25, 6 p.m.

International Festival Faculty Recital (Sams Chapel)

Tina Bouey, Veronique Mathieu — Violin

Anna Sorokina — Viola

Steven Doane, Jesse Henkensiefken — Cello

Tatiana Tessman — Piano

Program: Schubert — “String Quintet in C Major” and more

Thursday, January 26, 1 p.m.

KWU Master Classes (Pioneer Hall)

Cora Copper — Violin, Chamber Music

Steven Doane — Violoncello, Chamber Music

Margaret Marco — Oboe, Chamber Music

Sasha Gee Enegren — Bassoon, Entrepreneurialism

Friday, January 27, 7 p.m.

International Festival Orchestra and yMusic Concert (Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts) — Tickets: $25, $18; students and teachers, two-for one; KWU students and faculty get in free with I.D. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the Stiefel Box Office (785-823-8309)

KWU International Music Festival Orchestra

yMusic

Jesse Henkensiefken — Conductor

Cora Copper — Violin Soloist

Steven Doane — Violoncello Soloist

Margaret Marco — Oboe Soloist

Sasha Gee Engren — Bassoon Soloist

Program: Haydn – “Sinfonia Concertante in B-flat Major,” Mozart – “Symphony No. 29 in A Major”

Saturday, January 28, 4 p.m.

Piano Concerti Concert (Christ Cathedral)

KWU International Music Festival Orchestra

Jesse Henkensiefken – Conductor

Yu-Fang Han, Hannah Janzen, Landon Wilson – Piano Soloists

Program: Haydn – “Piano Concerto No. 11 in D Major,” Beethoven – “Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major”

Sunday, January 29, 4 p.m.

Salina Symphony: Classical Masterworks Concert (Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts) — tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or 785-827-1998

Steven Doane — Violoncello Soloist

Program: Kodaly Dances Galanta, Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Dvorak Cello Concerto in B Minor