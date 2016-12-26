Memorial Service will be at First Church of the Nazarene, Salina, Kansas, at 11:00 on Friday, December 30th, with Trevor Gearhart officiating.

Survivors include daughters, Karlie Miller and husband Nathan, of Salina, Kansas; Chelsey Carter, fiancée Garrett Greer, of Salina, Kansas; Cassandra Smith and husband Travis, of Salina, Kansas; Jessica Carter, of Topeka, Kansas; Jenna Carter, of Topeka, Kansas; son, Kasey Carter and wife Kaytryn, of Salina, Kansas; brother, Chris Speilman and wife Susan, of Topeka, Kansas; sisters, Lana Mabrey, of Salina, Kansas, Leia Brooks, of Salina, Kansas. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and many extended family members.

Lisa thoroughly enjoyed taking care of the elderly. As a young girl, Lisa worked alongside her mother for several years at White Cross Nursing Facility. She then graduated from Lindsborg High in 1978. She continued to work in the medical field throughout her life. She earned her nursing degree from Cloud County Community College while working at Salina Presbyterian Manor. She worked at Salina Presbyterian Manor for over 30 years. She was a very caring and compassionate mentor to many of her coworkers throughout her career. Lisa loved spending time with her family and was a woman of God. She devoted her life to caring for others.

Jerry Dean Novak, age 76, entered into rest on December 25, 2016 at the Sunset Nursing Home in Concordia. Jerry was born on September 6, 1940, south of Belleville, KS, on a farm to Frank Novak, Jr. and Opal Louise (Cinnamon) Novak.

Jerry attended Hill Grove Country School and then attended Randall High School and graduated in 1958. He served several years in the Concordia Branch National Guard. Jerry was never married. He spent all of his life on the farm helping with farming. Jerry became sick and spent the remainder of his life in the Sunset Nursing home in Concordia, KS.

Preceding him in death are his parents Frank Novak, Jr. and Opal Louise (Cinnamon) Novak, sister, Julie Novak, and, brother, Robert Novak. His nephews, Wade Lyle, Justin Boller and brother-in-law William Lyle, Sr.

His surviving siblings are, brother, Kenneth (Lenna) Novak Randall, KS. Sisters are Betty Lyle, June Boller, Carol (Joe) Bouska, all of Beloit, KS, Linda (Troy) Buresh, Lincoln, NE. Sister-in-law, Maleta Novak, Benson, AZ. Surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 9:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas.

Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2016 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia with Rev. Dan Daniels will be officiating.

Inurnment will follow in the Randall Cemetery in Randall, Kansas.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Meadowlark Hospice or Sunset Nursing Home. c/o Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. For online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com

Council Grove – John Hale White, 71, of Council Grove, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016, at his home.

John was born November 5, 1945, in Coronado, California, where his father was stationed with the U.S. Navy. When he was six weeks old, he and his mother returned to Kansas where he would spend his life. He was the oldest child of Hale and Carlene Gufler White. He graduated from Council Grove High School in 1963 and then attended Kansas State University and graduated in 1967 with a B.S. in Business Administration. While at K-State he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and was the Cadet Brigadier General and served as Brigade Commander of the Kansas State ROTC Brigade. John was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant USAR in June 1967 and transferred to the inactive Reserve for three years while completing law school at the University of Kansas. He reported for two years active duty in August 1970 but was released in December through the Vietnam Reduction Program.

In February 1972 he joined the Kansas Army National Guard and was assigned as Brigade Platoon Leader, 169th Engr. Co.69th Inf Bde and served in that capacity until September 1973 when he was promoted to Captain and assigned as Commander of the 169th Engr Co. Captain White was promoted to Major in October 1977 and continued as Commander of the 169th Engr Co until May 1978 at which time he was transferred to Headquarters 69th Inf Bde as Race Relations Equal Opportunity Officer. In June 1979, he was transferred to Co. A 169th Support Battalion 69th Inf Bde and assigned Brigade Adjutant General until July 1981. In August 1981 he assumed command of the 891st Engr. Bn and was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in October of that year. He continued in this assignment until May 1984 when he was named as Civil Military Operations, Office, HQ STARC in Topeka, KS. He was subsequently assigned as Administrative office, Hq STARC and served in that capacity until November 1984 when he was assigned as Deputy Brigade commander 69th Inf Bde. He was promoted to Colonel in January 1985. The 69th Inf Bde was re-organized as a divisional brigade in October 1985 and he was assigned as Brigade Commander. He served in that capacity until September 1987 when he was re-assigned as Director of Personnel, HQ STARC, Topeka, KS. On 2 August 1989, he was assigned as Chief of Staff, Army National Guard, HQ STARC, and served in that capacity until his retirement from the Guard in 1992. Awards and decorations he received include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Kansas National Guard Meritorious Service Ribbon, Kansas Emergency Duty Service Ribbon, and the Kansas National Guard Service Medal.

John and Marty Reynolds were married August 9, 1969, at Colonial Church in Prairie Village, KS. They returned to John’s hometown of Council Grove where John became the 4th generation of his family to join the Farmers and Drovers Bank where he served as President from 1990 – 2014 and was CEO and Chairman of the Board at the time of his death. Always dedicated to his community, he was a long-time member and past president of the Council Grove Rotary Club and was awarded the honor of being named as a Paul Harris Fellow. He served as president and director of the Council Grove Chamber of Commerce and for many years was the president of the Greater Morris County Development Corporation. He also was a trustee of the Oscar Nystrom Foundation and the Young Foundation. Always a supporter of Morris County 4-H, he was the long time treasurer of the Morris County Fair Association and also a director of that organization. John was instrumental in the development of the Council Grove Life Center and served as treasurer and member of the Board of Directors. John was a proud K-State Alum and was a member of the Alumni Association, Ahearn Club, and the President’s Club. As a basketball and football season ticket holder for over 45 years, many fun days were spent watching K-State athletic events and traveling to bowl games and basketball tournaments.

John also was a rancher and farmer. He grew up fixing fence, attempting to eradicate musk thistle, and locating stray cattle. One of his greatest pleasures came from driving through the pastures and checking cattle. For many years he was involved with C.H. White and Sons, a family agricultural operation. When visitors would be here, he took pride in taking them to the pastures and showing Santa Fe Trail ruts and sharing the rich history of the area. John and Marty were the hosts for the third Symphony in the Flint Hills where they welcomed thousands of visitors to their Lakeview Pasture south of Council Grove.

Much as John loved Council Grove, the Flint Hills, the bank, and the National Guard, his greatest joy came from his children and grandchildren. His true legacy can be seen in daughter Julie Hower, her husband John, and their daughters Hailey and Ally; son Steve White, his wife Laura, and their children Evelyn and Leo. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol, and an infant daughter Susan. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and a host of friends and colleagues.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30am, Thursday, December 29, 2016, at the Morris County Fair Building, located at 612 US Hwy 56, Council Grove. A visitation for family and friends will follow.

A private family burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been designated to the Council Grove Rotary Club to be used for community projects or the Council Grove Life Center. Contributions may be sent to Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 237, Council Grove, KS 66846.

Sylvia Margaret Hollingshead was born June 26, 1930 to Gerald S. and Shirley Grace Mann Hollingshead in Kansas City, Kansas. She departed this life of 86 years Friday afternoon, December 16, 2016 at the Mitchell County Hospital Resident Care Center in Beloit, Kansas.

Margaret, as she was known and loved by all, moved with her family to the Beloit area shortly after she was born. She grew up on a farm, attended a rural school and then graduated from Beloit High School in the Class of 1948. After high school, she attended college in Kansas City for a year and a half and then Phillips University of Enid, Oklahoma for a year. She returned to north central Kansas where she taught in an Osborne county rural school for a year and then for two years at Mankato Elementary School.

Margaret felt a need for more adventure in her life and so she attended an airline training school in Kansas City after which she moved to Atlanta, Georgia and began working with Delta Airlines. Her people loving, outgoing personality enabled her to be very successful. During her tenure with Delta Airlines, she worked as a reservation specialist and also tried her hand at group sales for many years. Over the years, she decided that she needed a change of location and transferred to Kansas City, then Dallas, Texas, and finally Denver, Colorado. She enjoyed her job and liked being able to transfer and moved to different parts of the country. Margaret was able to go to Europe several times with different groups affiliated with Delta and enjoy some traveling herself. She worked for Delta Airlines for 33 years before retiring in about 1988. After her retirement, she stayed on in Denver for several years working for a travel agency. In 1991, she returned to Beloit to help take care of her mother.

Aside from traveling, Margaret loved sewing. She began quilting while in Denver and after moving to Beloit became very passionate, doing all of her handiwork and having the quilts machine stitched and finished by others. She enjoyed needlework and cross stitch.

Margaret had other passions too. First and foremost, her faith in our Lord Jesus Christ was very important to her and she was a longtime member of First Christian Church. She loved music, especially country with a little honky-tonk and polka as well. While she enjoyed basketball games on television, her first sporting love was baseball. Not one to sit idle, Margaret enjoyed working on large colorful puzzles. Margaret had a deep love for animals, especially cardinals and blue birds, and she enjoyed her dogs, the last of which was Laci.

Margaret was preceded in death by her father Gerald Hollingshead, her mother Shirley Hollingshead, and one brother Lowell Hollingshead.

Margaret will be deeply missed by her sister Marian Hamilton of Aurora, Colorado, a host of nieces and nephews and many friends. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials may be given to First Christian Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. Wednesday at the McDonald Funeral Home.

Eugene “Gene” Neal Peterka passed away December 23, 2016 at Russell Regional Hospital in Russell, Kansas, surrounded by his family, at the age of 79. He was born August 26, 1937 on the family farm in Lincoln County, Kansas to the late Victor and Theresa (Farney) Peterka. He grew up and attended the Margaret one room school house and Wilson High School. After high school he enlisted in the United States Navy serving aboard several ships, his most memorable being the USS Midway.

On October 29, 1960, Gene was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lorene Small at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson, Kansas. They were blessed with four children, Kevin, Tom, Rhonda, and Sonya. After receiving an honorable discharge, he returned home to wear many different hats over his lifetime. He was proud of being an over the road truck driver, self-employed plumber, roustabout, and family handyman. He was a member of the American Legion, was a KU Basketball fan, enjoyed working on the farm, playing Pinochle with friends, and hanging out with the morning coffee group. But the thing that brought him the greatest joy of all was being a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Gene is survived by his children Kevin Peterka and wife Lerma of Oceanside, CA, Tom Peterka of Paola, Rhonda Widows of Albert, Sonya Wolfe and husband Kent of Hutchinson; brother Don Peterka and wife Alice of Wilson; sisters JoAnn Steinle of Wilson, Loy Anchutz and husband Mert of Wilson, Kathleen Merkel and husband Dr. Earl of Russell; brother-in-law Roy Shaw of Wilson; grandchildren Geoffrey Remudaro and wife Angie, Mari Shiffield and husband Donte, Timothy Peterka, Nicole Barrera and husband Jesse, Nathan Peterka and wife Lindsey, Haley Jo Peterka, Heidi Hintenach and husband Tom, Brandon Widows and wife Teresa, Andrea Ruggels and husband Alec, and Dakota Wolfe; 16 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Theresa Peterka, wife Lorene Peterka, sister Elaine Shaw, and brother-in-law Leonard Steinle.

Gene had a big heart and was always quick to lend a helping hand wherever he could. He taught us by daily example the importance of taking care of one another, family, friends, and neighbors. Through his hard work and dedication we have a legacy of love to pass on for generations to come.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Foster Mortuary in Wilson. Burial will follow in the Wilson City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00-8:00pm on Wednesday at the funeral home with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00pm.