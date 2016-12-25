A line of thunderstorms brought a lot of high wind reports in central Kansas, and one report of wind damage in southeast Lincoln County. Winds of 50 to 60 miles-per-hour were reported between noon and 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Thunderstorm winds blew a roof off of a barn about a mile east of Beverly about 1:20 p.m. A 60 mph wind gust was reported at the Ellsworth airport, a 58 mph wind gust was reported at the Salina Regional Airport.

The National Weather Service in Wichita did issue a Severe Thunderstorm warning for less than an hour during the noon hour for portions of Lincoln, Ellsworth, Saline, and Rice Counties.

The National Weather Service Office in Dodge City did take a public report of a brief weak tornado in a farm field a few miles southwest of Rush Center around 11 Sunday morning.

Temperatures approached 70 degrees before the storms moved across the area. Salina recorded a high Sunday of 68 degrees which was one degree short of tying the record high of 69 degrees set in 1922. Wichita set a new record high of 67 degrees, breaking the old record of 65 degrees from 1960.