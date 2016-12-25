ABILENE, Kan. – Talk About Literature in Kansas (TALK) is a program for every Kansan who loves to read and discuss good books. A series of seven book discussions focusing on the theme “Best of the West” will be held from January through August 2017 at the Eisenhower Presidential Library.

The series will also feature films in conjunction with three of the books. The program is conducted through a partnership with the Kansas Humanities Council, the Abilene Public Library and the Eisenhower Presidential Library. “The Best of the West” theme celebrates the Chisholm Trail 150th and Eisenhower’s love of western novels.

The series begins with the timeless western Shane by Jack Schaefer. The film Shane will be shown Sunday, January 8 at 2 p.m., and the book discussion will be held on Monday, January 9 at 7 p.m., both in the Visitors Center Auditorium at the Eisenhower Presidential Library. All of the books in this series are available to check out from the Abilene Public Library or purchase at the Eisenhower Presidential Library Gift Shop.

Additional information about the series can be found at www.eisenhower.archives.gov.