Ronald E. Becker, 78, devoted husband, step-father, and friend to many, passed away on December 16, 2016 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita.

Born in Berkley, California, he was a world traveler, courtesy of the U.S. Air Force, with his loving wife “Mickey” by his side.

After retirement, Ron and Mickey returned to Salina. He enjoyed family reunions, camping, fishing, and golfing. After Mickey’s death in 2012, he became active at Salina Heights Christian Church.

Ron loved his roses and squirrels would come to his porch, anticipating peanuts. He and neighbor Amy enjoyed walking their dogs around the neighborhood.

Ron is survived by a brother, Jerry; sister, Sharon; step-daughters, Connie (Joseph) Capistrant and Julia Quinzer; and step-son, Terral (Deborah) Blodgett; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Ryan Mortuary.

Memorials to the Salina Alzheimer’s Education and Support Group, 1414 Meyer Dr., Salina.

Michael L. Mahood, 58, of Salina, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. He was born Nov. 11, 1958, in West Virginia to Marie and James Mahood.

For many years he was a supervisor at Yuasa/Exide in Hays and later, in Salina.

Mike loved spoiling his grandchildren and spending time with his family! He was a proud member of both AA and the Church of the Cross, Salina.

Survivors include his wife, Laura, Salina; stepdaughter, Mandy Schumaker and husband Shane, of Norton; two stepsons, Michael Pfeifer, of Salina, and Jeff Pfeifer and wife Erin, of Victoria; sister, Francis Garner and husband Tom; nephew and three nieces; mother-in-law, Barbara Baltzell, of Norton; brother-in-law, Ronnie Baltzell, of Salina; and six beloved grandchildren, Nataley, Lauryn and Shelby Schumaker, Gracie McDonald, Brantley and Gavin Pfeifer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one sister.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Church of the Cross, Salina, followed by burial at Gypsum Hill cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th Street, Salina, KS 67401.

Duane Keith Schroeder, 73, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016 in Salina. He was born December 31, 1942 in Ellsworth County to Elmer and Evelyn (Estus) Schroeder.

Duane lived most of his life in central Kansas. He worked most recently as a maintenance supervisor at National Beef in Dodge City. He also had various other jobs.

Duane is survived by daughters, Cindy Macmillan (Hugh) of Durham, NC and Amy Rogers (Curtis) of Lincoln, NE; sons, Pat Schroeder (Darci) of Ellsworth and Shawn Schroeder of Rangely, CO; mother, Evelyn Schroeder of Lyons; brother, Larry Schroeder of Cedar Point, KS; sisters, Phyllis Hogg (Micky) of Lyons and Jan O’Brien of Cottonwood Falls; former wife, Nancy Schroeder of Haven; step-children, Keith Nelson of Hutchinson, Kim Klassen of Council Bluffs, IA, Kristy McCall of Burrton, and Kelly Nelson of Pineville, MO; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer in 1995.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2016 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with family present 6-8 p.m. Additional visitation: 10 a.m. to service time, Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Parsons Funeral Home.

Funeral service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Parsons Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service and a private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Society of Ellsworth or Friends of Animals, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Frances Annette Augusta Rosander was born August 14, 1917, in Lindsborg, Kansas, to Emil and Ellen (Bengtson) Rosander. She grew up on the farm that had been homesteaded by her Swedish immigrant grandparents in 1880. She attended a one-room school, and later graduated from Lindsborg High School and then from Bethany College in 1939. She was an active debater in college, and also played the violin through high school. She was proud of her Swedish heritage and of having been part of the Messiah Festival (Handel) in Lindsborg, for many years.

She was a teacher for 30 years in elementary and secondary schools, as well as at Bethany College for one year. She was named Master Teacher in Great Bend, KS, in 1970, and took an active part in teacher activities and organizations when she taught, and also the National Retired Teachers Organization when she retired. She was President of the Great Bend Education Association (of NEA), and was active in getting passed equal pay for women teachers and accumulated sick leave for retirees.

Frances married Allen Burns on January 24, 1942, in Lindsborg, Kansas. After WW II, they moved to Great Bend, Kansas, where they both were teachers. They had two children, Karin (Marvin) Sobba, of Overland Park, KS, and George Burns (Sandy), of San Diego, CA. Frances had four grandchildren, Anne Sobba of Overland Park, KS, Kathy (Kyle) Parks, of Lenexa, KS, Donald Burns (Brynn) of Leawood, KS, and Becky (Chris) Simpson, of Edmond, OK. She also had six great-grandchildren, Shannon and Sam Burns, Alex and Harry Simpson, and Taylor and Brady Parks.

She is preceded in death by her husband in 1995; Sisters, Helen and Emeline; Cousins, Annette (Sjostrom) Danielson, and Ralph Sjostrom who lived with their family when they grew up.

During her lifetime, she was active in community and church activities and organizations, serving as an officer in all of them. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Great Bend, KS, and served many offices in the United Methodist Women organization.

She came to Silvercrest Retirement Community in Overland Park in 2005. While living there she became an affiliate member of the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, KS. She loved the Bible Study group, the Book Club, and Bunko at Silvercrest, and she loved to listen to audio CD’s in her apartment.

Frances passed away on December 18, 2016, at the age of 99.

Memorials may be made to:

Silver Link Ministry

C/O Church of the Resurrection UMC

13720 Roe Ave.

Leawood, Kansas 66114

A graveside service will be held 2:00, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Elmwood Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.christiansfuneralhome.com

Carole Lynn Gilmore, 71, of Lindsborg passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016.

She was born March 14, 1945 in Smoky Hill Township, McPherson County, the daughter of the late Dale R. and Ruth A. (Peterson) Underwood.

Carole was a school teacher.

She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Peter and her husband Blake, of San Diego, CA.

Carole is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Gary Underwood.

Cremation has been chosen. Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, December 23, 2016 at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Lindsborg.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the McPherson County Humane Society in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N Washington, Lindsborg, Kansas 67456.

Online condolences at www.christiansfuneralhome.com

Mitzi Ann Fenn, 82, of McPherson, passed away Friday, December 16, 2016, at The Cedars. Mitzi was born in Coffeyville on November 27, 1934, to L.G. and Golda (Adams) Fenn.

She graduated from Coffeyville Field Kindley Memorial High School in 1951. Many Coffeyville friends and relatives remember Mitzi’s ability to play softball and she was considered to be one of the best ball players from Coffeyville. By the time she was 21, she received her Master’s degree in education from Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas. Mitzi’s first teaching job was in Toronto, Canada. She eventually moved to Edwardsville, Illinois, where she taught physical education and driver’s education at Collinsville High School, where in 1994 she retired from teaching.

Mitzi enjoyed her retirement by joining several RV Women’s Clubs, where she loved to travel and fish. She traveled both in the United States and abroad.

Mitzi is survived by her sister, Linda Leander (Ken); brother-in-law, Joe Reardon; nephews, Tom Reardon and Lance Bodwell; nieces, Janet Larkin, Kathy Bell (Randy), Adrianne Karcher; 6 great nieces; and 2 great nephews.

Mitzi was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Beverly Reardon.

Cremation has been chosen and memorial services will follow at Restlawn Cemetery in Coffeyville, Kansas.

Cremation has been chosen and memorial services will follow at Restlawn Cemetery in Coffeyville, Kansas.